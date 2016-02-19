Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of cognitive–behavioral approaches to psychotherapy. This book presents the developments in the study of cognition, personality, learning, social interaction, and behavior therapy.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of cognitive schemata and cognitive processing as significant theoretical concepts for cognitive–behavioral therapy. This text then provides an analysis of self-mastery and the role of self-schemata in processing therapeutic information. Other chapters provide clinical guidelines for helping clients in changing their self-view and behavior. This book discusses as well the increasing influential role of fundamental cognition and social cognition in cognitive–behavioral interventions. The final chapter deals with the applied developments in the treatment of performance anxiety.

This book is a valuable resource for research and applied psychologists. Researchers and clinicians struggling with the interplay of behavior, cognition, and emotion will also find this book useful.