Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120106028, 9781483265278

Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Philip C. Kendall
eBook ISBN: 9781483265278
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1983
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of cognitive–behavioral approaches to psychotherapy. This book presents the developments in the study of cognition, personality, learning, social interaction, and behavior therapy.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of cognitive schemata and cognitive processing as significant theoretical concepts for cognitive–behavioral therapy. This text then provides an analysis of self-mastery and the role of self-schemata in processing therapeutic information. Other chapters provide clinical guidelines for helping clients in changing their self-view and behavior. This book discusses as well the increasing influential role of fundamental cognition and social cognition in cognitive–behavioral interventions. The final chapter deals with the applied developments in the treatment of performance anxiety.

This book is a valuable resource for research and applied psychologists. Researchers and clinicians struggling with the interplay of behavior, cognition, and emotion will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume

Cognitive Schemata and Cognitive Processes in Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions: Going beyond the Information Given

I. Going beyond the Information Given

II. Cognitive Schemata

III. Cognitive Processes

IV. The Role of Cognitive Schemata and Cognitive Processes in Maladaptive Behavior of Clients and Clinicians

V. Implications of Cognitive Schemata and Cognitive Processes in Cognitive—Behavioral Interventions

References

Self-Schema, Cognitive Bias, and the Processing of Therapeutic Experiences

I. The Significance of Self-Mastery

II. Self-Efficacy Theory

III. Cognitive Psychology and the Processing of Learning Experiences

IV. Clinical Guidelines for Changing Self-Schemata

V. Relevant Issues and Research Implications

VI. Summary

References

Interpersonal Problems and Symptoms: A Cognitive Approach

I. The Nature of Interpersonal Problems: Identifying Common Problems

II. An Inventory of Interpersonal Problems

III. Internal Consistency and Temporal Stability of the Inventory

IV. Application: Behavior in a Group Discussion

V. The Symptom as a Prototype

VI. From Symptom to Interpersonal Problems (via the Prototype)

VII. Further Interpersonal Inferences from Prototypic Features

VIII. Depression: A Broader, More Inclusive Prototype

IX. Summary

References

A Control-Theory Approach to Human Behavior, and Implications for Problems in Self-Management

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Empirical Support

IV. Applications of the Model to Specific Problems in Self-Management

V. Additional Theoretical Issues

VI. Closing Comment

References

A Cognitive-Developmental Perspective for Clinical Research and Practice

I. Cognitive Development: Search for the Universal Categories of Thought

II. Central Themes for Clinical Research and Practice

III. Conclusions

References

Children's Talking to Themselves: Its Developmental Significance, Function, and Therapeutic Promise

I. Theoretical Perspectives

II. The Meaning and Function of Private Speech

III. Methodological Considerations

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Issues in Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Performance Anxiety

I. Constructs of Anxiety

II. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatments of Anxiety

III. Component Analyses of Cognitive-Behavioral Treatments

IV. Measures of Cognitive Change

V. Treatment Parameters

VI. Conclusion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265278

About the Editor

Philip C. Kendall

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.