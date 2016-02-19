Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy
1st Edition
Volume 2
Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of cognitive–behavioral approaches to psychotherapy. This book presents the developments in the study of cognition, personality, learning, social interaction, and behavior therapy.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of cognitive schemata and cognitive processing as significant theoretical concepts for cognitive–behavioral therapy. This text then provides an analysis of self-mastery and the role of self-schemata in processing therapeutic information. Other chapters provide clinical guidelines for helping clients in changing their self-view and behavior. This book discusses as well the increasing influential role of fundamental cognition and social cognition in cognitive–behavioral interventions. The final chapter deals with the applied developments in the treatment of performance anxiety.
This book is a valuable resource for research and applied psychologists. Researchers and clinicians struggling with the interplay of behavior, cognition, and emotion will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume
Cognitive Schemata and Cognitive Processes in Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions: Going beyond the Information Given
I. Going beyond the Information Given
II. Cognitive Schemata
III. Cognitive Processes
IV. The Role of Cognitive Schemata and Cognitive Processes in Maladaptive Behavior of Clients and Clinicians
V. Implications of Cognitive Schemata and Cognitive Processes in Cognitive—Behavioral Interventions
References
Self-Schema, Cognitive Bias, and the Processing of Therapeutic Experiences
I. The Significance of Self-Mastery
II. Self-Efficacy Theory
III. Cognitive Psychology and the Processing of Learning Experiences
IV. Clinical Guidelines for Changing Self-Schemata
V. Relevant Issues and Research Implications
VI. Summary
References
Interpersonal Problems and Symptoms: A Cognitive Approach
I. The Nature of Interpersonal Problems: Identifying Common Problems
II. An Inventory of Interpersonal Problems
III. Internal Consistency and Temporal Stability of the Inventory
IV. Application: Behavior in a Group Discussion
V. The Symptom as a Prototype
VI. From Symptom to Interpersonal Problems (via the Prototype)
VII. Further Interpersonal Inferences from Prototypic Features
VIII. Depression: A Broader, More Inclusive Prototype
IX. Summary
References
A Control-Theory Approach to Human Behavior, and Implications for Problems in Self-Management
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Empirical Support
IV. Applications of the Model to Specific Problems in Self-Management
V. Additional Theoretical Issues
VI. Closing Comment
References
A Cognitive-Developmental Perspective for Clinical Research and Practice
I. Cognitive Development: Search for the Universal Categories of Thought
II. Central Themes for Clinical Research and Practice
III. Conclusions
References
Children's Talking to Themselves: Its Developmental Significance, Function, and Therapeutic Promise
I. Theoretical Perspectives
II. The Meaning and Function of Private Speech
III. Methodological Considerations
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Issues in Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Performance Anxiety
I. Constructs of Anxiety
II. Cognitive-Behavioral Treatments of Anxiety
III. Component Analyses of Cognitive-Behavioral Treatments
IV. Measures of Cognitive Change
V. Treatment Parameters
VI. Conclusion
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265278