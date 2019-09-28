Advances in Clinical Radiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712279

Advances in Clinical Radiology, Volume 1-1

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Frank Miller
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712279
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Publishing its first volume in 2019, Advances in Clinical Radiology was established to review the year’s most important questions in clinical radiology. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Frank Miller, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy, and invites preeminent specialists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews in radiology bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everday impact on patient care.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323712279

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Frank Miller Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Frank Miller, M.D. Director, Body Imaging Section and Fellowship Medical Director, MRI Chief, GI Radiology Professor of Radiology Department of Radiology Northwestern Memorial Hospital Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Chicago IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.