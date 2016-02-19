Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 95
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Advances in diagnostic microfluidics
Alison Burklund, Amogha Tadimety, Yuan Nie, Nanjing Hao and John X.J. Zhang
2. Vascular and valvular calcification biomarkers
Alberto Clemente, Irene Traghella, Annamaria Mazzone, Silverio Sbrana and Cristina Vassalle
3. Long noncoding RNAs in cancer: From discovery to therapeutic targets
Ramesh Choudhari, Melina J. Sedano, Alana L. Harrison, Ramadevi Subramani, Ken Y. Lin, Enrique I. Ramos, Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy and Shrikanth S. Gadad
4. Exosomes of male reproduction
Saradha Baskaran, Manesh Kumar Panner Selvam and Ashok Agarwal
5. Tryptophan in health and disease
Stefano Comai, Antonella Bertazzo, Martina Brughera and Sara Crotti
6. Biochemistry of blood platelet activation and the beneficial role of plant oils in cardiovascular diseases
Beata Olas
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 95, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry. It is the benchmark publication for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211656
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA