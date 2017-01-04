Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Advances in Cardiac Biomarkers of Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evolution of the Criteria to Define Myocardial Infarction
- 3 Troponin Structure, Function, and Circulating Isoforms
- 4 Standardization of Troponin Assays
- 5 Analytical Performance Characteristics and Terminology Related to Troponin Assays
- 6 Serial “Delta” Troponin Changes
- 7 Point of Care Troponin Assays
- 8 Preanalytical Factors Influencing cTn Results
- 9 Defining Normality and the 99th Percentile URL
- 10 High-Sensitivity Troponin and Advancements in the Diagnosis of AMI
- 11 High-Sensitivity Troponin Rule-Out Strategies
- 12 Cardiac Troponin: Risk Stratification and Prognosis in Various Populations
- 13 Other Biomarkers in ACS
- 14 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: Vitamin D Testing—Where Are We and What Is on the Horizon?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Measurement of Vitamin D Metabolites
- 3 Future Directions
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Urine Exosomes: An Emerging Trove of Biomarkers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Composition and Biogenesis
- 3 Candidate Biomarkers
- 4 Methodology
- 5 Barriers
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Identification of Genomic Somatic Variants in Cancer: From Discovery to Actionability
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Current Sequencing Platforms and Assay Design
- 3 Tumor Heterogeneity, Actionability, and Germline Screening
- 4 Challenges in the Implementation of Personalized Therapy
- 5 Incidental Findings
- 6 Future Developments
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Challenges in Laboratory Detection of Unusual Substance Abuse: Issues with Magic Mushroom, Peyote Cactus, Khat, and Solvent Abuse
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Magic Mushroom Abuse
- 3 Abuse of Peyote Cactus
- 4 Abuse of Khat
- 5 Solvent and Glue Abuse
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Six: Hydrogen Sulfide as a “Double-Faced” Compound: One with Pro- and Antioxidant Effect
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 H2S as an Antioxidant
- 3 H2S as a Prooxidant
- 4 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 78, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 4th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124277
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128119198
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA