Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 74
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry for clinical metabolomics
Rawi Ramautar
2. Metabolomics in Newborns
Antonio Noto
3. Maternal plasma DNA and RNA sequencing for prenatal testing
Saskia Tamminga
4. Tumor-derived exosomes and their role in cancer progression
Theresa L. Whiteside
5. Apoptosis markers in breast cancer therapy
Charushila Y. Kadam
6. Medical functions of hydrogen sulfide
Beata Olas
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 74, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists. This serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Contains the expertise of international contributors
- Provides the latest cutting-edge technologies in the field
- Authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046890
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128048405
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA