Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 77
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Overview of Laboratory Testing and Clinical Presentations of Complement Deficiencies and Dysregulation
- Autoimmunity in Crohn’s Disease – A Putative Stratification Factor of the Clinical Phenotype
- Monitoring Oxygen Status
- Microvesicles in Autoimmune Diseases
- Tandem Mass Spectrometry of Sphingolipids: Applications for Diagnosis of Sphingolipidoses
- Advances in Blood Typing
NurJehan Quraishy and Suneeti Sapatnekar
Ashley Frazer-Abel, Lusia Sepiashvili, Michael M. Mbughuni and Maria Alice V. Willrich
Dirk Roggenbuck, Dirk Reinhold, Daniel C. Baumgart, Peter Schierack, Karsten Conrad and Martin W. Laass
John G. Toffaletti and Craig R. Rackley
Ming-Lin Liu, Kevin Jon Williams and Victoria P. Werth
Ladislav Kuchař, Befekadu Asfaw, Jitka Rybová and Jana Ledvinová
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 77, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Laboratory Science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientist
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128048375
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046869
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA