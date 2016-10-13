Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128046869, 9780128048375

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 77

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780128048375
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128046869
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th October 2016
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

    1. Overview of Laboratory Testing and Clinical Presentations of Complement Deficiencies and Dysregulation

      2. Ashley Frazer-Abel, Lusia Sepiashvili, Michael M. Mbughuni and Maria Alice V. Willrich

    2. Autoimmunity in Crohn’s Disease – A Putative Stratification Factor of the Clinical Phenotype

      3. Dirk Roggenbuck, Dirk Reinhold, Daniel C. Baumgart, Peter Schierack, Karsten Conrad and Martin W. Laass

    3. Monitoring Oxygen Status

      4. John G. Toffaletti and Craig R. Rackley

    4. Microvesicles in Autoimmune Diseases

      5. Ming-Lin Liu, Kevin Jon Williams and Victoria P. Werth

    5. Tandem Mass Spectrometry of Sphingolipids: Applications for Diagnosis of Sphingolipidoses

      6. Ladislav Kuchař, Befekadu Asfaw, Jitka Rybová and Jana Ledvinová

    6. Advances in Blood Typing
      NurJehan Quraishy and Suneeti Sapatnekar

Description

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 77, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.

Key Features

  • Provides the most up-to-date technologies in Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Laboratory Science
  • Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientist
  • Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128048375
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128046869

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

