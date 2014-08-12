Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 66
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: PSA in Screening for Prostate Cancer: More Good than Harm or More Harm than Good?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 PSA: A Protease with Multiple Isoforms
- 3 PSA as a Screening Test for Prostate Cancer
- 4 Evaluation of PSA as a Screening Test for Prostate Cancer
- 5 Potential Harms of Prostate Cancer Screening
- 6 Attempts to Increase Benefits and Decrease Harms of PSA Screening
- 7 Attempts to Improve the Accuracy of PSA in Detecting Prostate Cancer
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter Two: Ovarian Cancer Biomarkers: Current State and Future Implications from High-Throughput Technologies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ovarian Cancer
- 3 Tumor Markers
- 4 FDA-Approved Biomarkers
- 5 Other Prominent Biomarkers
- 6 Emerging Biomarker Research
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Procollagen Assays in Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Procollagen Assays: Principles and Methods
- 3 Fibroproliferation in Healthy Tissues and Cancer
- 4 Bone Turnover in Health and Malignant Disease
- 5 Effects of Malignant Bone Lesions on Procollagen Propeptides
- 6 Clinical Use of Procollagen Propeptides
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Metabolomics in Dyslipidemia
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Metabolomics
- 3 Data Collection
- 4 Data Analysis
- 5 Hyperlipidemia
- 6 Metabolomics in Hyperlipidemia
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Metabolism in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- 3 Metabolism in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- 4 Metabolomics
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Cellular Regulation of Glucose Uptake by Glucose Transporter GLUT4
- Abstract
- 1 Type 2 Diabetes, Insulin Resistance, and GLUT4
- 2 GLUT4: Structure, Function, and Expression
- 3 Intracellular Localization of GLUT4
- 4 Intracellular Signaling Implicated in GLUT4 Translocation
- 5 Intracellular GLUT4 Traffic
- 6 Additional Organizers of Intracellular GLUT4 Traffic
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Seven: Identifying and Reducing Potentially Wrong Immunoassay Results Even When Plausible and “Not-Unreasonable”
- Abstract
- 1 Conventional and Bayesian Statistics in Laboratory Medicine: Basic and Pertaining Rationale
- 2 The Problem of Interference in Immunoassays from Endogenous Immunoglobulin Antibodies: A Short Perspective
- 3 Stratagems to Reduce Erroneous and Potentially Misleading Immunoassay Results
- 4 Affirmative Follow-Up Tests for Detecting Interference in Immunoassays
- 5 Overview and Conclusion
- Index
Description
Volume 66 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial provides the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of Clinical Chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 12th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016121
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128014011
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA