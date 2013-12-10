Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128000960, 9780128002926

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780128002926
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128000960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th December 2013
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

  • Contributors
  • Preface
  • Chapter One. Myeloperoxidase in Cardiovascular Disease
    • Abstract
    • Abbreviations
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 MPO Expression and Structure
    • 3 MPO Enzymatic Activities
    • 4 MPO and Cardiovascular Diseases
    • 5 Challenges of MPO as a Clinical Biomarker
    • 6 Conclusion
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter Two. Biomarkers of Liver Fibrosis
    • Abstract
    • Abbreviations
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Biomarkers of Liver Fibrosis
    • 3 Noninvasive Biomarkers of Liver Fibrosis
    • 4 Biomarkers of Liver Fibrosis in Chronic Hepatitis C
    • 5 Biomarkers of Liver Fibrosis in Chronic Hepatitis B
    • 6 Biomarkers of Liver Fibrosis in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
    • 7 Biomarkers of Liver Fibrosis in Alcoholic Liver Disease
    • 8 Conclusion
    • References
  • Chapter Three. Keratin 18 and Heat-Shock Protein in Chronic Kidney Disease
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Cell Death
    • 3 K-18 in CKD
    • 4 The Heat-Shock Response in CKD
    • 5 Conclusion
    • References
  • Chapter Four. Tear Fluid Protein Biomarkers
    • Abstract
    • Abbreviations
    • 1 The Tear Film
    • 2 Secretion and Structure of Tear Film
    • 3 Types of Tears and Collection Methods
    • 4 Tears as a Potential Source of Biomarkers
    • 5 Tear Biomarkers Identified Using Proteomics
    • 6 Proteomics for Tear Biomarker Detection
    • 7 Challenges in Tear Biomarker Research
    • 8 Conclusions and Future Directions
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter Five. Urinary mRNA in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Urinary Messenger RNA Expression Study
    • 3 Pathogenesis and Target Selection
    • 4 Applications in Lupus Nephritis
    • 5 Future Directions
    • 6 Summary
    • Acknowledgment
    • References
  • Chapter Six. microRNA in Gastrointestinal Cancer: A Step Closer to Reality
    • Abstract
    • Abbreviations
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Methodology
    • 3 Biogenesis and Function of microRNAs
    • 4 microRNA and Cancer
    • 5 microRNA as Noninvasive Biomarkers
    • 6 microRNAs as Noninvasive Biomarkers in Gastrointestinal Cancer
    • 7 Potential Limitations and Open Questions for Current Generation of miRNA Biomarkers
    • 8 Concluding Remarks and Perspectives
    • Acknowledgments
    • References
  • Chapter Seven. Marine Sulfated Glycans with Serpin-Unrelated Anticoagulant Properties
    • Abstract
    • 1 Marine Sulfated Polysaccharides of Unique and Regular Structures
    • 2 MSP and Anticoagulation
    • 3 The Uncommon Serpin-Independent Anticoagulant Mechanism
    • 4 Advantages of FucCS and SG in Medicine
    • References
  • Index

Description

Volume 62 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial provides the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of Clinical Chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.

Key Features

  • Expertise of international contributors
  • Latest cutting-edge technologies
  • Comprehensive in scope

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

 

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

