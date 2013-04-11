Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Folate and B12 in Prostate Cancer
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Prostate Cancer
3 Folate, B12, and One-Carbon Metabolism
4 Pathways and Mechanisms
5 Folate and Prostate Cancer
6 Vitamin B12 and Prostate Cancer
7 Homocysteine, Methionine, and Betaine
8 Folic Acid and B12 Supplements
9 Genetic Epidemiology
10 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Two. Mismatch Repair Proteins in Recurrent Prostate Cancer
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Mismatch Repair Proteins in Repair
2 MMR Proteins in DNA Damage Response
3 MMR Proteins in Cancer
4 MMR Proteins in Prostate Carcinogenesis
5 MMR Proteins: Role in Treatment Response?
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Protein Antioxidants in Thalassemia
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Normal Iron Metabolism
3 Iron Metabolism in Thalassemia
4 Oxidative Stress in Thalassemia
5 Antioxidative Status in Thalassemia
6 Antioxidative Therapeutic Trials
7 Future Directions and Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments and Conflict of Interest
References
Chapter Four. Immune Complexome Analysis
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Immune Complex
2 Identification of Disease-Associated Antigens
3 Immune Complexome Analysis of RA Patients
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter Five. Genetics of Gallstone Disease
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Genetic Background of Human Cholesterol Gallstones
2 Pathophysiology of Gallstone Formation
3 Candidate Genes Involved in Regulation of Biliary Cholesterol Secretion
4 Mucin Gene
5 Gallbladder Motility
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter Six. Glycoprotein 2 Antibodies in Crohn’s Disease
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Crohn’s Disease and Pancreatic Autoreactivity
2 Identification of GP2 as the Main Autoantigenic Target of PAB
3 Biochemistry of Glycoprotein 2
4 Physiology of Glycoprotein 2
5 Possible Role of Glycoprotein 2 in Pathophysiology
6 Anti-GP2 Autoantibodies in the Serology of IBD
References
Index
Description
Written by authors representing the diverse field of clinical chemistry and diagnostics, reviews in Advances in Clinical Chemistry cover a range of cutting-eduge research ranging from basic biochemical exploration to microarray technology.
Key Features
Readership
Biochemists and clinical biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 11th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078062
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124076815
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA