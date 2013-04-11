Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124076815, 9780124078062

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780124078062
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124076815
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th April 2013
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Folate and B12 in Prostate Cancer

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Prostate Cancer

3 Folate, B12, and One-Carbon Metabolism

4 Pathways and Mechanisms

5 Folate and Prostate Cancer

6 Vitamin B12 and Prostate Cancer

7 Homocysteine, Methionine, and Betaine

8 Folic Acid and B12 Supplements

9 Genetic Epidemiology

10 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter Two. Mismatch Repair Proteins in Recurrent Prostate Cancer

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Mismatch Repair Proteins in Repair

2 MMR Proteins in DNA Damage Response

3 MMR Proteins in Cancer

4 MMR Proteins in Prostate Carcinogenesis

5 MMR Proteins: Role in Treatment Response?

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Three. Protein Antioxidants in Thalassemia

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Normal Iron Metabolism

3 Iron Metabolism in Thalassemia

4 Oxidative Stress in Thalassemia

5 Antioxidative Status in Thalassemia

6 Antioxidative Therapeutic Trials

7 Future Directions and Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments and Conflict of Interest

References

Chapter Four. Immune Complexome Analysis

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Immune Complex

2 Identification of Disease-Associated Antigens

3 Immune Complexome Analysis of RA Patients

4 Conclusion

References

Chapter Five. Genetics of Gallstone Disease

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Genetic Background of Human Cholesterol Gallstones

2 Pathophysiology of Gallstone Formation

3 Candidate Genes Involved in Regulation of Biliary Cholesterol Secretion

4 Mucin Gene

5 Gallbladder Motility

6 Conclusion

References

Chapter Six. Glycoprotein 2 Antibodies in Crohn’s Disease

Abstract

Abbreviations

1 Crohn’s Disease and Pancreatic Autoreactivity

2 Identification of GP2 as the Main Autoantigenic Target of PAB

3 Biochemistry of Glycoprotein 2

4 Physiology of Glycoprotein 2

5 Possible Role of Glycoprotein 2 in Pathophysiology

6 Anti-GP2 Autoantibodies in the Serology of IBD

References

Index

Description

Written by authors representing the diverse field of clinical chemistry and diagnostics, reviews in Advances in Clinical Chemistry cover a range of cutting-eduge research ranging from basic biochemical exploration to microarray technology.

Key Features

Readership

Biochemists and clinical biochemists

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

