Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Advances in monitoring hydratase activity
-Ronald JA Wanders
2 Biomarkers of bone and mineral metabolism following bone marrow transplantation
-Moo-Il Kang
3 Biochemical basis of Fabry disease
- Anibh Das
4 Factor V Leiden and activated protein C resistance
- Elisabetta Castoldi
5 Melanocortin receptor mutations in obesity
- Ferruccio Santini
6 Anti-glycan antibodies
- Nir Dotan
7 Biomarkers in sleep disorders
- Kazuhiko Kotani
8 Colorectal Cancer
- Lynne Thadikkaran
9 Proteomics in lung cancer diagnosis
- Je-Yoel Cho
10 Heat shock proteins in cardiovascular risk
- Gordon Ferns
11 Biochemistry of wound healing in utero
- Michael Longaker
12 Proinflammatory cytokines in CRP baseline regulation
- Carita Eklund
13 Gluco-markers in disease states
- Giovanni Misciagna
14 Advances in Pregnancy testing
- Pasquale Florio
15 The emerging role of symmetric dimethylarginine in vascular disease
- Arduino Mangoni
Description
Volume 48 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting-edge microarray technology.
Key Features
Leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science
Volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application to clinical laboratory diagnostics and practical basic science studies
Readership
Biochemists and clinical biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 21st September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950990
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747976
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA