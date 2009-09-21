Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747976, 9780080950990

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 48

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780080950990
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747976
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st September 2009
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

1 Advances in monitoring hydratase activity

-Ronald JA Wanders

2 Biomarkers of bone and mineral metabolism following bone marrow transplantation

-Moo-Il Kang

3 Biochemical basis of Fabry disease

- Anibh Das

4 Factor V Leiden and activated protein C resistance

- Elisabetta Castoldi

5 Melanocortin receptor mutations in obesity

- Ferruccio Santini

6 Anti-glycan antibodies

- Nir Dotan

7 Biomarkers in sleep disorders

- Kazuhiko Kotani

8 Colorectal Cancer

- Lynne Thadikkaran

9 Proteomics in lung cancer diagnosis

- Je-Yoel Cho

10 Heat shock proteins in cardiovascular risk

- Gordon Ferns

11 Biochemistry of wound healing in utero

- Michael Longaker

12 Proinflammatory cytokines in CRP baseline regulation

- Carita Eklund

13 Gluco-markers in disease states

- Giovanni Misciagna

14 Advances in Pregnancy testing

- Pasquale Florio

15 The emerging role of symmetric dimethylarginine in vascular disease

- Arduino Mangoni

Description

Volume 48 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting-edge microarray technology.

Key Features

Leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science
Volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application to clinical laboratory diagnostics and practical basic science studies

Readership

Biochemists and clinical biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080950990
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747976

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

