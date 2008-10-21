Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Atherogenic Lipoprotein Sub-profiling Allison A Ellington PhD, Iftikhar J Kullo MD
Chapter 2 Effect of Exercise on Oxidative Stress Biomarkers Richard J. Bloomer
Chapter 3 Human Total Serum N-Glycome André Klein
Chapter 4 Biomarkers of liver fibrosis Thierry Poynard, Rachel Morra, Patrick Ingiliz, Françoise Imbert-Bismut, Dominique Thabut, Djamila Messous, Mona Muntenau, Julien Massard, Yves Benhamou and Vlad Ratziu,
Chapter 5 Nutritional Biochemistry of Spaceflight S. M. Smith and S. R. Zwart
Chapter 6 Biomarkers Related to Aging in Human Populations Eileen Crimmins, Sarinnapha Vasunilashorn, Jung Ki Kim, Dawn Alley
Chapter 7 Vascular calcification inhibitors in relation to cardiovascular disease with special emphasis on fetuin-A in chronic kidney disease. Mohamed E Suliman, Elvia García-López, Björn Anderstam, Bengt Lindholm and Peter Stenvinkel
Chapter 8 Mechanisms of arterial calcification: spotlight on the inhibitors Gabriele Weissen-Plenz, PhD1, Yvonne Nitschke, MS2, and Frank Rutsch, MD2
Description
Volume 46 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting-edge microarray technology.
Key Features
- Leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science
- Volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application to clinical laboratory diagnostics and practical basic science studies
Readership
Biochemists and clinical biochemists.
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA