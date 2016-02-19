Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 13
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Oscar Bodansky C.P. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780080566115
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st October 1970
Page Count: 526
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 31st October 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566115
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Oscar Bodansky Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York
C.P. Stewart Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Scotland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.