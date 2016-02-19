Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120097029, 9780080565743

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Lewis Lipsitt Charles Spiker
eBook ISBN: 9780080565743
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 269
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.00
90.95
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
269
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565743

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Lewis Lipsitt Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology Brown University Providence, Rhode lsland

Charles Spiker Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Child Behavior and Development, State University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.