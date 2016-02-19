Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 2
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Lewis Lipsitt Charles Spiker
eBook ISBN: 9780080565743
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 269
Details
- No. of pages:
- 269
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080565743
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Lewis Lipsitt Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology Brown University Providence, Rhode lsland
Charles Spiker Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Child Behavior and Development, State University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.