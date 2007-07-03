Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 35

Evolved Probabilistic Cognitive Mechanisms: An Evolutionary Approach to Gene x Environment x Development Interactions (David F. Bjorklund, Bruce J. Ellis and Justin S. Rosenberg)

Development of Episodic and Autobiographical Memory: A Cognitive Neuroscience Perspective (Nora S. Newcombe, Marianne E. Lloyd and Kristin R. Ratliff)

Advances in the Formulation of Emotional Security Theory: An Ethologically-Based Perspective (Patrick T. Davies and Melissa L. Sturge-Apple)

Processing limitations and the grammatical profile of children with specific language impairment (Laurence B. Leonard)

Children’s Experiences and Judgments about Group Exclusion and Inclusion (Melanie Killen, Stefanie Sinno, and Nancy Geyelin Margie)

Working memory as the interface between processing and retention: A developmental perspective (John N. Towse, Graham J. Hitch, and Neil Horton)

Developmental Science and Education: The NICHD Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development Findings from Elementary School (Robert C. Pianta and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Early Child Care Research Network)

The Role of Morphology in Reading and Spelling (Monique Sénéchal and Kyle Kearnan)

The Interactive Development of Social Smiling (Daniel Messinger and Alan Fogel)