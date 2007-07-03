Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120097357, 9780080493183

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 35

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Kail
eBook ISBN: 9780080493183
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120097357
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd July 2007
Page Count: 426
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11600.00
9860.00
73.00
62.05
118.14
100.42
120.00
102.00
90.95
77.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
69.99
59.49
86.95
73.91
107.00
90.95
115.00
97.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Evolved Probabilistic Cognitive Mechanisms: An Evolutionary Approach to Gene x Environment x Development Interactions (David F. Bjorklund, Bruce J. Ellis and Justin S. Rosenberg)

Development of Episodic and Autobiographical Memory: A Cognitive Neuroscience Perspective (Nora S. Newcombe, Marianne E. Lloyd and Kristin R. Ratliff)

Advances in the Formulation of Emotional Security Theory: An Ethologically-Based Perspective (Patrick T. Davies and Melissa L. Sturge-Apple)

Processing limitations and the grammatical profile of children with specific language impairment (Laurence B. Leonard)

Children’s Experiences and Judgments about Group Exclusion and Inclusion (Melanie Killen, Stefanie Sinno, and Nancy Geyelin Margie)

Working memory as the interface between processing and retention: A developmental perspective (John N. Towse, Graham J. Hitch, and Neil Horton)

Developmental Science and Education: The NICHD Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development Findings from Elementary School (Robert C. Pianta and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Early Child Care Research Network)

The Role of Morphology in Reading and Spelling (Monique Sénéchal and Kyle Kearnan)

The Interactive Development of Social Smiling (Daniel Messinger and Alan Fogel)

Description

Volume 35 of the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series is divided into nine components that highlight some of the most recent research in developmental and educational psychology.

A wide array of topics are discussed in detail, including Cognitive Mechanisms, Episodic and Autobiographical Memory, Emotional Security Theory, Working memory and much more. Each component provides in depth discussions of various developmental psychology specializations. This volume serves as an invaluable resource for psychology researchers and advanced psychology students.

Readership

developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493183
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120097357

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Robert Kail Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.