Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Evolved Probabilistic Cognitive Mechanisms: An Evolutionary Approach to Gene x Environment x Development Interactions (David F. Bjorklund, Bruce J. Ellis and Justin S. Rosenberg)
Development of Episodic and Autobiographical Memory: A Cognitive Neuroscience Perspective (Nora S. Newcombe, Marianne E. Lloyd and Kristin R. Ratliff)
Advances in the Formulation of Emotional Security Theory: An Ethologically-Based Perspective (Patrick T. Davies and Melissa L. Sturge-Apple)
Processing limitations and the grammatical profile of children with specific language impairment (Laurence B. Leonard)
Children’s Experiences and Judgments about Group Exclusion and Inclusion (Melanie Killen, Stefanie Sinno, and Nancy Geyelin Margie)
Working memory as the interface between processing and retention: A developmental perspective (John N. Towse, Graham J. Hitch, and Neil Horton)
Developmental Science and Education: The NICHD Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development Findings from Elementary School (Robert C. Pianta and the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Early Child Care Research Network)
The Role of Morphology in Reading and Spelling (Monique Sénéchal and Kyle Kearnan)
The Interactive Development of Social Smiling (Daniel Messinger and Alan Fogel)
Description
Volume 35 of the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series is divided into nine components that highlight some of the most recent research in developmental and educational psychology.
A wide array of topics are discussed in detail, including Cognitive Mechanisms, Episodic and Autobiographical Memory, Emotional Security Theory, Working memory and much more. Each component provides in depth discussions of various developmental psychology specializations. This volume serves as an invaluable resource for psychology researchers and advanced psychology students.
Readership
developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 3rd July 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493183
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120097357
About the Editors
Robert Kail Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA