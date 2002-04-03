Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
N. Cowan, J.S. Saults, and E.M. Elliott, The Search for What is Fundamental in the Development of Working Memory.
J.G. Smetana, Culture, Autonomy, and Personal Jurisdiction in Adolescent-Parent Relationships.
C.S. Tamis-LeMonda and M.H. Bornstein, Maternal Responsiveness and Early Language Acquisition.
E. Matusov, N. Bell, and B. Rogoff, Schooling as Cultural Process: Working Together and Guidance by Children from Schools Differing in Collaborative Practices.
P.C. Quinn, Beyond Prototypes: Asymmetries in Infant Categorization and What They Teach Us about the Mechanisms Guiding Early Knowledge Acquisition.
C. Howes and J.W. Aikins, Peer Relations in the Transition to Adolescence. Author Index. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.
Description
Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints. Volume 29 discusses working memory, parent-adolescent relationships, maternal responsiveness and early language acquisition, early knowledge acquisition, schooling as a cultural process, and pre-adolescent peer relations.
Readership
Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.
Reviews
"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process... where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY
