Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120097296, 9780080493282

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 29

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Kail Hayne Reese
eBook ISBN: 9780080493282
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120097296
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd April 2002
Page Count: 254
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface.

N. Cowan, J.S. Saults, and E.M. Elliott, The Search for What is Fundamental in the Development of Working Memory.

J.G. Smetana, Culture, Autonomy, and Personal Jurisdiction in Adolescent-Parent Relationships.

C.S. Tamis-LeMonda and M.H. Bornstein, Maternal Responsiveness and Early Language Acquisition.

E. Matusov, N. Bell, and B. Rogoff, Schooling as Cultural Process: Working Together and Guidance by Children from Schools Differing in Collaborative Practices.

P.C. Quinn, Beyond Prototypes: Asymmetries in Infant Categorization and What They Teach Us about the Mechanisms Guiding Early Knowledge Acquisition.

C. Howes and J.W. Aikins, Peer Relations in the Transition to Adolescence. Author Index. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

Advances in Child Development and Behavior is intended to ease the task faced by researchers, instructors, and students who are confronted by the vast amount of research and theoretical discussion in child development and behavior. The serial provides scholarly technical articles with critical reviews, recent advances in research, and fresh theoretical viewpoints. Volume 29 discusses working memory, parent-adolescent relationships, maternal responsiveness and early language acquisition, early knowledge acquisition, schooling as a cultural process, and pre-adolescent peer relations.

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and academics in developmental and cognitive psychology.

"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process... where speculation meets data, where questions confront assumptions, and where fresh discoveries begin." @source:--CHILD DEVELOPMENT ABSTRACTS AND BIBLIOGRAPHY

Robert Kail Serial Editor

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Hayne Reese Serial Editor

Department of Psychology West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia

