Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128121221, 9780128121733

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Janette Benson
eBook ISBN: 9780128121733
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128121221
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th February 2017
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Chapter One: How Does Experience Shape Early Development? Considering the Role of Top-Down Mechanisms

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 An (Implicit) Bottom-Up Model of Perceptual Development
  • 3 Challenges to the Bottom-Up View of Perceptual Development
  • 4 Could Top-Down Information Shape Perceptual Development?
  • 5 Conclusions and Future Directions
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: Applications of Dynamic Systems Theory to Cognition and Development: New Frontiers

  • Abstract
  • 1 Dynamic Systems Theory
  • 2 The Dynamic Field Theory and Dynamic Neural Fields
  • 3 Noncomputational Applications of Systems Concepts
  • 4 Moving Dynamic Systems Theory Forward

Chapter Three: Mental Objects in Working Memory: Development of Basic Capacity or of Cognitive Completion?

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 The Measurement of Working Memory Capacity
  • 3 Sources of Childhood Development of Working Memory: Is There a Fundamental Increase in Capacity?
  • 4 Development of Working Memory Capacity in Infancy
  • 5 Reconciliation of the Infant and Child Literatures
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Four: Why Neighborhoods (and How We Study Them) Matter for Adolescent Development

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Adolescent Development and the Life Course: An Orienting Note
  • 3 The Neighborhood Context of Adolescence: How Neighborhoods Work
  • 4 The Neighborhood Context of Adolescence: How Neighborhoods Look
  • 5 A Neighborhood-Centered Approach
  • 6 An Empirical Demonstration
  • 7 Discussion and Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Five: How Children Learn to Navigate the Symbolic World of Pictures: The Importance of the Artist's Mind and Differentiating Picture Modalities

  • Abstract
  • 1 Navigating the Symbolic World of Pictures
  • 2 Foundations of Pictorial Understanding
  • 3 The Role of the Artists’ Mind
  • 4 Picture Modality
  • 5 Concluding Remarks

Chapter Six: Perspectives on Perspective Taking: How Children Think About the Minds of Others

  • Abstract
  • 1 A Multipurpose Tool: The Many Functions of Mental State Reasoning
  • 2 A Historical Overview of Research Leading to the Birth of the False-Belief Task
  • 3 What Can We Infer From the Results of the Classic False-Belief Tasks?
  • 4 False-Belief Reasoning in the First 2 Years of Life?
  • 5 Thinking Outside the False-Belief Box: Theory of Mind Is Much, Much More Than Reasoning About False Beliefs
  • 6 Individual Differences in Theory of Mind Development, Their Possible Origins, and The Implications for Fostering Theory of Mind
  • 7 How Selective Social Learning Can Reveal Children's Understanding of the Mind
  • 8 Future Directions: The Value in Understanding an Inherent Limitation on Perspective Taking and the Mechanisms Involved
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Seven: The Development of Tactile Perception

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Studying Multiple Senses in Development
  • 3 Touch: A Primer
  • 4 The Development of Haptics
  • 5 The Developing Role of Touch in Perception of the Body
  • 6 Interpersonal Touch Perception in Early Life
  • 7 Summary
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Eight: The Development of Body Image and Weight Bias in Childhood

  • Abstract
  • 1 Understanding Body Image Attitudes
  • 2 Measurement of Body Image Attitudes in Children
  • 3 Body Dissatisfaction in Children
  • 4 Weight Bias in Children
  • 5 Approaches to Prevention of Body Dissatisfaction and Weight Bias in Children
  • 6 Concluding Comments on Children's Body Dissatisfaction and Weight Bias

Description

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 52, includes chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the field of developmental psychology. Each chapter provides in-depth discussions, with this volume serving as an invaluable resource for developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.

Key Features

  • Contains chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the area of child development and behavior
  • Presents a wide array of topics that are discussed in detail

Readership

Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128121733
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128121221

Reviews

"In this volume the editor, Janette E. Benson, has brought together three different examples of scientific advance. Four of the chapters provide innovative technologies, novel data, and fresh conceptualizations. An additional two chapters afford fresh methodologies and data that - contrary to their authors’ intent - support well accepted theoretical formulations.

The remaining two chapters, while providing interesting methodologies and data, use these to support questionable - and in one case potentially harmful conceptual formulations.

Overall, I believe Jensen has provided a very accurate, informative, and helpful overview of contemporary research in child development and behavior." --PsyCritiques Volume 62, Issue 39

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Janette Benson

Janette Benson Serial Editor

Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA

