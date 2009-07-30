Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The role of dyadic communication in infant social-cognitive development
Space, Number and the Atypically Developing Brain: Insights From Studying Parietal Lobe Function in Fragile X and Autism
Development from a Behavioral Genetics Perspective
Nonhuman Primate Studies of Individual Differences in Pathways of Lifespan Development
The Development of Autobiographical Memory: Origins and Consequences
The Maturation of Cognitive Control and the Adolescent Brain
The Developmental Origin of Naïve Psychology
Children’s Reasoning About Traits
Description
Volume 37 of the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series includes 8 chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in developmental and educational psychology.
A wide array of topics are discussed in detail, including the role of dyadic communication in infant social-cognitive development; space, number and the atypically developing brain; development from a behavioral genetics perspective; nonhuman primate studies of individual differences in pathways of lifespan development; the development of autobiographical memory: origins and consequences; the maturation of cognitive control and the adolescent brain; the developmental origin of naïve psychology; and children’s reasoning about traits. Each chapter provides in-depth discussions of various developmental psychology specializations. This volume serves as an invaluable resource for psychology researchers and advanced psychology students.
Key Features
Goes in depth to address 10 different developmental and educational psychology topics A necessary resource for both psychology researchers and students
Readership
Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.
About the Editors
Patricia Bauer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA