Advances in Child Development and Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744708, 9780080922621

Advances in Child Development and Behavior, Volume 37

1st Edition

Editors: Patricia Bauer
eBook ISBN: 9780080922621
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th July 2009
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
126.00
107.10
118.14
100.42
95.95
81.56
77.00
65.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
66.99
56.94
111.00
94.35
107.00
90.95
83.95
71.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The role of dyadic communication in infant social-cognitive development

  2. Space, Number and the Atypically Developing Brain: Insights From Studying Parietal Lobe Function in Fragile X and Autism

  3. Development from a Behavioral Genetics Perspective

  4. Nonhuman Primate Studies of Individual Differences in Pathways of Lifespan Development

  5. The Development of Autobiographical Memory: Origins and Consequences

  6. The Maturation of Cognitive Control and the Adolescent Brain

  7. The Developmental Origin of Naïve Psychology

  8. Children’s Reasoning About Traits

Description

Volume 37 of the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series includes 8 chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in developmental and educational psychology.

A wide array of topics are discussed in detail, including the role of dyadic communication in infant social-cognitive development; space, number and the atypically developing brain; development from a behavioral genetics perspective; nonhuman primate studies of individual differences in pathways of lifespan development; the development of autobiographical memory: origins and consequences; the maturation of cognitive control and the adolescent brain; the developmental origin of naïve psychology; and children’s reasoning about traits. Each chapter provides in-depth discussions of various developmental psychology specializations. This volume serves as an invaluable resource for psychology researchers and advanced psychology students.

Key Features

Goes in depth to address 10 different developmental and educational psychology topics A necessary resource for both psychology researchers and students

Readership

Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080922621
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123744708

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Patricia Bauer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.