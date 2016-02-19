Advances in Chemotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199306, 9781483224336

Advances in Chemotherapy

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Abraham Goldin F. Hawking Robert J. Schnitzer
eBook ISBN: 9781483224336
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 342
Description

Advances in Chemotherapy, Volume 2 provides comprehensive and authoritative surveys of progress in all fields of experimental and applied chemotherapy.
This book is composed of six chapters, and begins with a discussion on the chemical control of nematodes in plants and the chemistry, biochemistry, and anti-infectious properties of cephalosporin group antibiotics. The succeeding chapters describe the antineoplastic activity of olivomycin group antibiotics; the chemotherapeutic action against malignancies of purines and pyrimidines; and the specific relation of these structures to nucleic acids and cell nuclei, which extends the range of activity of these compounds to viral and protozoan infections. These topics are followed by a presentation of the application of chemotherapy to neoplastic diseases of man, with an emphasis on the complex field of drug response in acute leukemia. The final chapters consider the special problems that are involved in the chemotherapy of tuberculosis as applied in developing countries, particularly in India. This book will be of value to chemists and medical biologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Systemic Control of Plant Nematodes

I. Introduction

II. Chemicals Mobile in Plants

III. Biochemistry of Nematode Disease

IV. Naturally Arising Resistance Factors

V. Chemotherapeutic Treatments

VI. Conclusions

References

The Cephalosporins

I. Introduction

II. History of the Cephalosporins

III. Cephalosporin P

IV. Penicillin N (Cephalosporin N) and Cephalosporin C

V. Conclusions

References

Metabolic Basis for the Actions of Analogs of Purines and Pyrimidines

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Drug Action

III. Effects of Host on Drug; Drug Metabolism

IV. Effects of Drug on Host

V. Drugs, Parasites, and Hosts

VI. Conclusion

References

Olivomycin, Mithramycin, Chromomycin: Three Related Cancerostatic Antibiotics

I. Introduction

II. Microbiology, Chemistry, and Mode of Action

III. Pharmacology

IV. Antitumor Activity

V. Clinical Investigations

VI. Conclusions

References

Recent Advances in the Chemotherapy of Tuberculosis

I. Introduction

II. Modern Standard Therapy

III. The Roles of Sanatorium Treatment and Ambulatory Chemotherapy

IV. Isoniazid Alone

V. Thiacetazone (Thioacetazone)

VI. Intermittent Chemotherapy

VII. Reserve Regimens

VIII. Conclusion

References

Progress and Perspectives in the Chemotherapy of Acute Leukemia

I. Introduction

II. Past Progress in the Chemotherapy of Acute Leukemia

III. Current Research and Future Progress

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Abraham Goldin

F. Hawking

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Centre, Harrow, Middlesex, England

Robert J. Schnitzer

