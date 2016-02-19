Advances in Chemotherapy, Volume 2 provides comprehensive and authoritative surveys of progress in all fields of experimental and applied chemotherapy.

This book is composed of six chapters, and begins with a discussion on the chemical control of nematodes in plants and the chemistry, biochemistry, and anti-infectious properties of cephalosporin group antibiotics. The succeeding chapters describe the antineoplastic activity of olivomycin group antibiotics; the chemotherapeutic action against malignancies of purines and pyrimidines; and the specific relation of these structures to nucleic acids and cell nuclei, which extends the range of activity of these compounds to viral and protozoan infections. These topics are followed by a presentation of the application of chemotherapy to neoplastic diseases of man, with an emphasis on the complex field of drug response in acute leukemia. The final chapters consider the special problems that are involved in the chemotherapy of tuberculosis as applied in developing countries, particularly in India. This book will be of value to chemists and medical biologists.