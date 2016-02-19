Advances in Chemotherapy
Advances in Chemotherapy, Volume 2 provides comprehensive and authoritative surveys of progress in all fields of experimental and applied chemotherapy.
This book is composed of six chapters, and begins with a discussion on the chemical control of nematodes in plants and the chemistry, biochemistry, and anti-infectious properties of cephalosporin group antibiotics. The succeeding chapters describe the antineoplastic activity of olivomycin group antibiotics; the chemotherapeutic action against malignancies of purines and pyrimidines; and the specific relation of these structures to nucleic acids and cell nuclei, which extends the range of activity of these compounds to viral and protozoan infections. These topics are followed by a presentation of the application of chemotherapy to neoplastic diseases of man, with an emphasis on the complex field of drug response in acute leukemia. The final chapters consider the special problems that are involved in the chemotherapy of tuberculosis as applied in developing countries, particularly in India. This book will be of value to chemists and medical biologists.
Systemic Control of Plant Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. Chemicals Mobile in Plants
III. Biochemistry of Nematode Disease
IV. Naturally Arising Resistance Factors
V. Chemotherapeutic Treatments
VI. Conclusions
The Cephalosporins
I. Introduction
II. History of the Cephalosporins
III. Cephalosporin P
IV. Penicillin N (Cephalosporin N) and Cephalosporin C
V. Conclusions
Metabolic Basis for the Actions of Analogs of Purines and Pyrimidines
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Drug Action
III. Effects of Host on Drug; Drug Metabolism
IV. Effects of Drug on Host
V. Drugs, Parasites, and Hosts
VI. Conclusion
Olivomycin, Mithramycin, Chromomycin: Three Related Cancerostatic Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Microbiology, Chemistry, and Mode of Action
III. Pharmacology
IV. Antitumor Activity
V. Clinical Investigations
VI. Conclusions
Recent Advances in the Chemotherapy of Tuberculosis
I. Introduction
II. Modern Standard Therapy
III. The Roles of Sanatorium Treatment and Ambulatory Chemotherapy
IV. Isoniazid Alone
V. Thiacetazone (Thioacetazone)
VI. Intermittent Chemotherapy
VII. Reserve Regimens
VIII. Conclusion
Progress and Perspectives in the Chemotherapy of Acute Leukemia
I. Introduction
II. Past Progress in the Chemotherapy of Acute Leukemia
III. Current Research and Future Progress
- 342
- English
- © Academic Press 1965
- 1st January 1965
- Academic Press
- 9781483224336
Abraham Goldin
F. Hawking
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Centre, Harrow, Middlesex, England