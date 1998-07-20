Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120085248, 9780080565712

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 24

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: James Wei
Serial Editors: John Anderson Kenneth Bischoff Morton Denn John Seinfeld George Stephanopoulos
eBook ISBN: 9780080565712
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 1998
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Preface. R. Ocone and G. Astarita, Kinetics and Thermodynamics in Multicomponent Mixtures. A. Varma, A.S. Rogachev, A.S. Mukasyan, and S. Hwang, Combustion Synthesis of Advanced Materials: Principals and Applications. J.A.M. Kuipers and W.P.M. van Swaaij, Computational Fluid Dynamics Applied to Chemical Reaction Engineering. R.E. Schmitt, D.M. Sparks, H. Klee, and M.K. Podar, Using Relative Risk Analysis to Set Priorities for Pollution Prevention at a Petroleum Refinery. Subject Index.

Description

This volume is comprised of reviews to inform the chemical engineering community about important developments in science and technology, and to serve as starting points for further advances. Included are chapters on chemical reactions of all sorts, combustion synthesis, fluid dynamics and the analysis and design of chemical reactors, and industrial cases in environmental engineering.

Readership

Academic and industrial researchers in chemical engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565712

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"By scanning the progression of topics from the earliest volumes to the present one, it is possible to gain a perspective on the growth and evolution of chemical engineering from artful practice to rigorous science. During these past two decades the field has become one of the premier applied sciences by virtue of its vigor and scope. The contents of this latest volume provide strong evidence for this evolution...The scope of this volume is impressive...It is a scope that is reflective of the current state of chemical engineering science." @source:--JOURNAL OF AMERICAN CHEMISTRY SOCIETY @qu:"A great deal of care has gone into the preparation of the contributions, and these prove to be both readable and informative...I strongly commend this book to all involved in teaching or research in chemical engineering." @source:--CHEMICAL ENGINEERING SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

James Wei Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

John Anderson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University

Kenneth Bischoff Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Delaware, Newark, U.S.A.

Morton Denn Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.

John Seinfeld Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

George Stephanopoulos Serial Editor

Gregory Stephanopoulos is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT. He received his B.S. from the National Technical University of Athens, his M.S. from the University of Florida and his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota, all in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the Chemical Engineering Faculty of the California Institute of Technology, where he served as Assistant and Associate Professor until 1985. In 1985 he was appointed Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT where he has been ever since.Stephanopoulos' work has appeared in more than 150 publications and 7 patents. He has been recognized with the Dreyfus Foundation Teacher Scholar Award (1982), Excellence in Teaching Award (1984), and Technical Achievement Award of the AIChE (1984). He has been a Presidential Young Investigator and the Chairman of the Food Pharmaceutical & Bioengineering Division of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (1992). In 1992 he was a Visiting Professor at the International Research Center for Biotechnology at Osaka University and was elected a Founding Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. In 1996 he chaired the first Conference on Metabolic Engineering and gave the inaugural Bayer Lecture on Biochemical Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. He was honored with the FPBE Division Award at AIChE in 1997.

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

