Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120085187, 9780080565651

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 18

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080565651
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th August 1992
Page Count: 259
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
161.70
161.70
161.70
184.80
161.70
161.70
184.80
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
259
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
6th August 1992
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565651

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Bozzano Luisa Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.