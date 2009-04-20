Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747525, 9780080886275

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 35

1st Edition

Engineering Aspects of Self-Organising Materials

Serial Volume Editors: Rudy Koopmans
eBook ISBN: 9780080886275
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747525
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th April 2009
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

Engineering materials from the bottom up - Overview (Koopmans & Middelberg) Mechanisms and principles of 1D self-assembly of peptides into â-sheet tapes (Aggeli) Modelling multi-scale self-organisation (van der Schoot) Recombinant production of self-assembling peptides (McPherson) Inspiration from natural silk and their proteins (Shao) Surface and solution based assembly of amyloid fibrils for biomedical and nanotechnology applications (Gras) Hybrid systems engineering: polymer - peptide conjugates (Fee)

Description

The cross-fertilization of physico-chemical and mathematical ideas has a long historical tradition. This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering is almost completely dedicated to a conference on “Mathematics in Chemical Kinetics and Engineering” (MaCKiE-2007), which was held in Houston in February 2007, bringing together about 40 mathematicians, chemists, and chemical engineers from 10 countries to discuss the application and development of mathematical tools in their respective fields.

Key Features

  • Updates and informs the reader on the latest research findings using original reviews
  • Written by leading industry experts and scholars
  • Reviews and analyzes developments in the field

Readership

Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080886275
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747525

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rudy Koopmans Serial Volume Editor

Dow Benelux BV, Terneuzen, The Netherlands

