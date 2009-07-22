Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747631, 9780080912011

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 36

1st Edition

Photocatalytic Technologies

Serial Volume Editors: Hugo De Lasa Benito Serrano-Rosales
eBook ISBN: 9780080912011
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd July 2009
Page Count: 250
Table of Contents

1 SCALING-UP OF PHOTOREACTORS: APLICATIONS TO ADVANCES OXIDATION PROCESSESES

Alfano, Cassano

2 TREATMENT OF CHROMIUM, MERCURY, LEAD, URANIUM AND ARSENIC IN WATER BY HETEROGENEOUS PHOTOCATALYSIS

Litter

3 PHOTOCATALYTIC REACTOR CONFIGURATIONS FOR WATER PURIFICATION: EXPERIMENTATION AND MODELLING

Ray

4 PHOTOCATALYTIC WATER SPLITING UNDER VISIBLE LIGHT: CONCEPT AND CATALYSTS DEVELOPMENT

Navarro, del Valle, Villoria de la Mano, Álvarez-Galván,  G. Fierro

5. Enhanced Moneralizaton of Phenol and Other Hydroxylated ComPounds in a Photocatalytic Reactors Assisted with Ferric Ions Ortiz Gomez ()

Serrano Rosales, Moreira del Rio, de Lasa

6 DETERMINATION OF PHOTOADSORPTION CAPACITY OF POLYCHRYSTALLINE TiO2 CATALYST IN IRRADIATED SLURRY

Augugliaro() Yurdakal, Loddo, Palmisano,  Palmisano

7. Development and Modeling of Solar Photocatalytic Reactors

Arancibia-Bulnes(*) Jiménez, Estrada

8. Photocatalytic treatment of air: from materials design to application

Paz

Description

The cross-fertilization of physico-chemical and mathematical ideas has a long historical tradition. This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering is almost completely dedicated to a conference on “Mathematics in Chemical Kinetics and Engineering” (MaCKiE-2007), which was held in Houston in February 2007, bringing together about 40 mathematicians, chemists, and chemical engineers from 10 countries to discuss the application and development of mathematical tools in their respective fields.

Readership

Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080912011
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747631

About the Serial Volume Editors

Hugo De Lasa Serial Volume Editor

Benito Serrano-Rosales Serial Volume Editor

