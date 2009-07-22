Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 36
1st Edition
Photocatalytic Technologies
Table of Contents
1 SCALING-UP OF PHOTOREACTORS: APLICATIONS TO ADVANCES OXIDATION PROCESSESES
Alfano, Cassano
2 TREATMENT OF CHROMIUM, MERCURY, LEAD, URANIUM AND ARSENIC IN WATER BY HETEROGENEOUS PHOTOCATALYSIS
Litter
3 PHOTOCATALYTIC REACTOR CONFIGURATIONS FOR WATER PURIFICATION: EXPERIMENTATION AND MODELLING
Ray
4 PHOTOCATALYTIC WATER SPLITING UNDER VISIBLE LIGHT: CONCEPT AND CATALYSTS DEVELOPMENT
Navarro, del Valle, Villoria de la Mano, Álvarez-Galván, G. Fierro
5. Enhanced Moneralizaton of Phenol and Other Hydroxylated ComPounds in a Photocatalytic Reactors Assisted with Ferric Ions Ortiz Gomez ()
Serrano Rosales, Moreira del Rio, de Lasa
6 DETERMINATION OF PHOTOADSORPTION CAPACITY OF POLYCHRYSTALLINE TiO2 CATALYST IN IRRADIATED SLURRY
Augugliaro() Yurdakal, Loddo, Palmisano, Palmisano
7. Development and Modeling of Solar Photocatalytic Reactors
Arancibia-Bulnes(*) Jiménez, Estrada
8. Photocatalytic treatment of air: from materials design to application
Paz
Description
