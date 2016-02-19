Advances in Cellular Neurobiology
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 3 discusses the anatomy and functional relation of the brain and spinal cord. This book is divided into three main sections—cell differentiation and interaction, aging and pathology, and methodologies. The topics discussed include Schwann cells, an in vitro perspective; molecular and cell biological aspects of learning toward a theory of memory; and aging of autonomic synapses. The axonal elongation in peripheral and central nervous system transplants; isolation and characterization of the cells of the cerebral microvessels; and PCI2 pheochromocytoma cultures in neurobiological research are also deliberated in this text. This publication is intended for neurologists, but is also beneficial to students researching on the central nervous system.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Section 1. Cell Differentiation and Interaction
Cell Division in the Normal Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Neural Epithelium. Ventricular and Subventricular Layers
III. Mitotic Cells of Ectodermal Origin
IV. Mitotic Cells of Mesodermal Origin
V. Conclusions
References
Schwann Cells: an In Vitro Perspective
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Systems
III. Control ofSchwann Cell Proliferation
IV. Myelin-Related Behaviors In Vitro
V. Schwann Cell Influences Directed to Neurons
VI. Conclusions and Projections
References
Molecular and Cell Biological Aspects of Learning: Toward a Theory of Memory
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Biochemical Correlates of Learning
III. Neurochemical Behavioral Modulating Factors
IV. Long-Term Potentiation as a Model System for Learning
V. Studies of Neuroanatomical Changes
VI. Current Status and Theoretical Concepts
References
Section 2. Aging and Pathology
Immunocytochemical Studies of Astrocytes in Normal Development and Disease
I. Introduction
II. The GlialFibrillary Acidic Protein
III. Relation ofGlial Filaments to Neurofilaments and Microtubules
IV. Function of GFA Protein
V. Functions of GFA Protein-Containing Cells
VI. GFA Protein Immunocytochemistry and Retrospective Pathology
References
Aging of Autonomic Synapses
I. Aging of Autonomie Synapses: Some Basic Questions
II. Aging of Autonomie Neurons: A Background
III. Age-Dependent Modifications of Axonal Transport
IV. The Chicken as an Animal Model of Aging
V. Acetylcholine Metabolism in Aging Avian Synapses
VI. Catecholamine Metabolism in Aging Avian Synapses
VII. Aging of Noradrenergic Neurons: A Comparison of CNS and PNS
VIII. Common Characteristics of Cholinergic and Adrenergic Terminals during Aging
IX. Variations in Cholinergic Receptors with Aging. CNS versus PNS
X. Development and Aging of Synapses: A Single Process?
XI. Conclusions: Toward a Pharmacology of Aging Synapses
References
Axonal Elongation in Peripheral and Central Nervous System Transplants
I. Introduction
II. Regeneration in the Peripheral and Central Nervous Systems
III. Transplants of Nonneuronal Cells
IV. Transplantation of Neurons and Target Tissues
V. Discussion
References
Demyelination
I. Introduction
II. Myelin
III. Animal Models of Immunologically Mediated Demyelination
IV. Tissue Culture Studies of Demyelination
V. Conclusions
References
CNS Hypomyelinated Mutant Mice: Morphological and Tissue Culture Studies
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. The Common Clinical Syndrome
IV. Genetics and Morphology of Specific Mutations
V. Experimental Analysis: The Tissue Culture System
References
Section 3. Methodologies
Progress in Cerebral Micro-vascular Studies Related to the Function of the Blood-Brain Barrier
I. Introduction
II. Endothelial Cell Cultures
III. CerebralMicrovessels
IV. Conclusions
References
Isolation and Characterization of the Cells of the Cerebral Microvessels
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Microvessels
III. Culture of Vessels and Derived Cells
IV. Studies on Cells Derived from Microvessels
V. Concluding Remarks
References
PCI2 Pheochromocytoma Cultures in Neurobiological Research
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. The Classification of PC12 Cells
IV. Chromaffin Cell-like Properties of PC12 Cells
V. Responses to NGF
VI. The Developmental Significance of the PC12 Line
VII. Applications of PC12 Cells
VIII. Practical Aspects of the Growth and Maintenance of PC12 Cells
IX. Addendum
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266930