Advances in Cellular Neurobiology
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Advances in Cellular Neurobiology, Volume 2 discusses the central nervous system, focusing on the structure and function of the brain and spinal cord at cellular level and higher brain functions such as learning, memory, and intelligence. This book is divided into three main sections— cell differentiation and interaction, aging and pathology, and methodologies. The topics discussed include APUD cells and paraneurons: embryonic origin; trophic and specifying factors directed to neuronal cells; and cellular aspects of human brain tumors (gliomas). The astrocyte in liver disease; radioenzymatic methods for analysis of neurotransmitters; and application of immunofluorescence in studies of cytoskeletal antigens are also deliberated in this text. This publication is intended for neurologists, but is also beneficial to students researching on the topographical anatomy and functional relation of the brain and spinal cord.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Section 1. Cell Differentiation and Interaction
APUD Cells and Paraneurons: Embryonic Origin
I. APUD and Paraneuron Concepts
II. Embryonic Origin of APUD Cells and Paraneurons
References
The Origin and Nature of Microglia
I. Microglia as a Separate Cellular Entity
II. Ameboid Microglia (Ameboid Cells)
III. Hypotheses on the Origins of Microglia
IV. Recent Experimental Data
V. Reappraisal of the Hypotheses on the Origins of Microglia
VI. Microglia and Neural Macrophages
VII. Conclusions
References
Physiology and Pharmacology of Mammalian Central Neurons in Cell Culture
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Preparing and Studying Cell Cultures
III. Morphology and Physiology of Cultured Neurons
IV. Amino Acid Pharmacology of Cultured Spinal Neurons
V. Pharmacology of Clinically Important Drugs on Cultured Spinal Neurons
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Trophic and Specifying Factors Directed to Neuronal Cells
I. Introduction
II. Nerve Growth Factor
III. Other Factors Directed to Neurons
IV. Conclusions and Projections
References
Section 2. Aging and Pathology
Cellular Aspects of Human Brain Tumors (Gliomas)
I. Cellular Components of Gliomas
II. Cell, Tissue, and Organ Cultures
III. Clonogenicity
IV. Cellular Kinetics
V. Mitosis and Chromosome Analysis
VI. Flow Cytometry and DNA Distribution
References
Lipofuscin and Its Relation to Aging
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Staining Reactions
IV. Autofluorescence
V. Lipofuscin and Neuromelanin
VI. Ceroid
VII. Biochemistry
VIII. Distribution
IX. Lipofuscin in Specific Organs
X. Lipofuscin in Disease
XI. Genesis of Lipofuscin
XII. The Fate of Lipofuscin
XIII. Functional Significance of Lipofuscin
XIV. Summary and Conclusions
References
The Reactive Astrocyte
I. Introduction
II. Ultrastructure of Astrocytes
III. Response of Astrocytes to Dorsal Root Injuries
IV. Cellular Response to CNS Injury
V. Phagocytic Role of Neuroglia in Removal of Myelin
VI. Astrocytic Proliferation in CNS Injury
VII. Glycogen Accumulation in Reactive Astrocytes
VIII. Enzyme Histochemistry of Reactive Astrocytes
IX. Astrocytic Reactions in Pathological Conditions
X. Astrocytic Response and Aging
XI. Conclusions
References
The Astrocyte in Liver Disease
I. Introduction
II. Glial Functions
III. Etiology and Pathogenesis
IV. Astrocyte Alterations in Hepatic Encephalopathy
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Section 3. Methodologies
Radioenzymatic Methods for Analysis of Neurotransmitters
I. Introduction
II. Norepinephrine, Epinephrine, and Dopamine
III. Serotonin
IV. Acetylcholine
V. Octopamine
VI. Application of Radioenzymatic Assays to Neurotransmitter Analysis in Cells
VII. Advantages and Limitations
VIII. Conclusion
References
Application of Immunofluorescence in Studies of Cytoskeletal Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Application of the Immuno-fluorescent Technique to Cytoskeletal Fiber Systems in Cells from Nervous Tissues
IV. Prospects for the Future
References
Separation of Cell Types from the Cerebellum and their Properties
I. Introduction
II. Dissociation and Fractionation of Cells
III. Properties of the Isolated Cells and Cell Fractions
IV. Culture of Cerebellar Cells
V. Discussion and Conclusions
References
Pineal Cells in Monolayer Culture
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Index
