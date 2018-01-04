Advances in Cell and Molecular Diagnostics

Prof. T. Pullaiah obtained his M. Sc. (1973) and Ph. D. (1976) degrees in Botany from Andhra University. He was a Post-doctoral Fellow at Moscow State University, Russia, during 1976-1978. He travelled widely in Europe and visited Universities and Botanic Gardens in about 17 countries. He joined Sri Krishnadevaraya University as Lecturer (1979) and became Professor (1993). He held several positions in the University as Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; Head, Department of Botany; Chairman, Board of Studies in Botany; Head, Department of Sericulture; Co-ordinator and Chairman, Board of Studies in Biotechnology; Principal, Sri K. University College. He retired from active Service in 2011 and was selected by UGC as UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow in the Department of Botany, Sri Krishnadevaraya University. He has published 63 books, 320 research papers and 35 popular articles. His books include Encyclopaedia of World Medicinal Plants (5 volumes), Flora of Andhra Pradesh (5 volumes), Biodiversity in India (8 volumes), Flora of Eastern Ghats (4 volumes), Flora of Telangana (3 volumes), Encyclopaedia of Herbal Antioxidants (3 volumes) etc. Apple Academic Press, Canada is bringing out 5 volume edited book on Ethnobotany of India, and they are being distributed by CRC Press. He was the Principal-Investigator of 20 major Research Projects totaling more than a Crore of Rupees funded by DBT, DST, CSIR, UGC, BSI, WWF, GCC etc. Under his guidance, 54 students obtained their Ph. D. degrees and 34 students their M. Phil. Degrees. He is the recipient of Best Teacher Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Prof. P. Maheshwari Gold Medal and Dr. G.Panigrahi Memorial Award of Indian Botanical Society and Prof. Y. D. Tiagi Gold Medal of the Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy. He was President of Indian Association for Angiosperm Taxonomy (2013) and President of the Indian Botanical Society (2014). He was a member of Species Survival Commission of International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).