Advances in Catalysis, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Selective hydrogenation of polyunsaturated hydrocarbons and unsaturated aldehydes over bimetallic catalysts
Catherine Louis and Laurent Delannoy
2. Ethanol Synthesis and Its Catalytic Conversions
Jifeng Pang, Mingyuan Zheng, Tao Zhang
Description
Advances in Catalysis, Volume 65, fills the gap between journal papers and textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has dedicated itself to record and present the latest progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.
Key Features
- Contains authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
- Explores topics that reflect progress in the field, such as catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry and physics
- Provides insightful and critical articles that are fully edited to suit various backgrounds
Readership
Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171011
About the Editors
Chunshan Song Editor
Chunshan Song works at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, USA