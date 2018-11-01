Advances in Catalysis, Volume 62
1. Enhancement of Catalytic Properties by Adjusting Molecular Diffusion in Nanoporous Catalysts
Hai Wang, Liang Wang, Shenxian He and Feng-Shou Xiao
2. What Catalysis Can Do for Boosting CO2 Utilization
Michele Aresta, Francesco Nocito and Angela Dibenedetto
3. Advances in High-Temperature Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO2 and H2O
Seval Gunduz, Dhruba J. Deka and Umit S. Ozkan
Advances in Catalysis, Volume 62, fills the gap between journal papers and textbooks across a diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has recorded and presented the latest progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.
- Contains authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
- Explores topics that reflect progress in the field, such as catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry and physics
- Provides insightful and critical articles that are fully edited to suit various backgrounds
Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers
Chunshan Song Editor
Chunshan Song works at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.
The Pennsylvania State University, USA