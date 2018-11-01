Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128150887, 9780128155141

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 62

1st Edition

Editors: Chunshan Song
eBook ISBN: 9780128155141
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128150887
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2018
Page Count: 177
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
263.59
224.05
175.00
148.75
245.00
208.25
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
149.00
126.65
245.00
208.25
342.68
291.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Enhancement of Catalytic Properties by Adjusting Molecular Diffusion in Nanoporous Catalysts
Hai Wang, Liang Wang, Shenxian He and Feng-Shou Xiao
2. What Catalysis Can Do for Boosting CO2 Utilization
Michele Aresta, Francesco Nocito and Angela Dibenedetto
3. Advances in High-Temperature Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO2 and H2O
Seval Gunduz, Dhruba J. Deka and Umit S. Ozkan

Description

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 62, fills the gap between journal papers and textbooks across a diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years, this series has recorded and presented the latest progress in the field of catalysis, providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series is an invaluable and comprehensive resource for chemical engineers and chemists working in the field of catalysis in both academia and industry.

Key Features

  • Contains authoritative reviews written by experts in the field
  • Explores topics that reflect progress in the field, such as catalyst synthesis, catalyst characterization, catalytic chemistry, reaction engineering, computational chemistry and physics
  • Provides insightful and critical articles that are fully edited to suit various backgrounds

Readership

Catalysis researchers and practitioners in academia and industry (mainly chemical engineers, chemists, but also physicists), experts as well as newcomers

Details

No. of pages:
177
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155141
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128150887

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Chunshan Song Editor

Chunshan Song works at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Pennsylvania State University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.