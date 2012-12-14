Advances in Catalysis, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Obituary of Paul B. Weisz
Thomas F. Degnan
Obituary of Haldor Topsøe
Bjerne S. Clausen and James Dumesic
- Analysis of Catalyst Surface Structure by Physical Sorption
- Carbon in Catalysis
- Catalytic Deoxygenation Chemistry: Upgrading of Liquids Derived from Biomass Processing
T. J. Benson, P. R. Daggolu, R. A. Hernandez, S. Liu and M. G. White
Karl D. Hammond and Wm. Curtis Conner Jr.
Robert Schlögl
Description
Advances in Catalysis fills the gap between the journal papers and the textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years Advances in Catalysis has been dedicated to recording progress in the field of catalysis and providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series in invaluable to chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists working in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry.
Reviews
"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." --American Scientist
