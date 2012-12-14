Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124201736, 9780124202337

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Bruce Gates Friederike Jentoft
eBook ISBN: 9780124202337
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124201736
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 2012
Page Count: 382
Table of Contents

Obituary of Paul B. Weisz
Thomas F. Degnan

Obituary of Haldor Topsøe
Bjerne S. Clausen and James Dumesic

  1. Analysis of Catalyst Surface Structure by Physical Sorption

    2. Karl D. Hammond and Wm. Curtis Conner Jr.

  2. Carbon in Catalysis

    3. Robert Schlögl

  3. Catalytic Deoxygenation Chemistry: Upgrading of Liquids Derived from Biomass Processing

    T. J. Benson, P. R. Daggolu, R. A. Hernandez, S. Liu and M. G. White

Description

Advances in Catalysis fills the gap between the journal papers and the textbooks across the diverse areas of catalysis research. For more than 60 years Advances in Catalysis has been dedicated to recording progress in the field of catalysis and providing the scientific community with comprehensive and authoritative reviews. This series in invaluable to chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists working in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry.

Key Features

  • In-depth, critical, state-of-the-art reviews
  • Comprehensive, covers of all aspects of catalysis research

Readership

Chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists working in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry.

"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." --American Scientist

Bruce Gates Serial Editor

University of California at Davis, CA, USA

Friederike Jentoft Serial Editor

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA

