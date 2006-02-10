Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078493, 9780080462189

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 49

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Bruce Gates
Series Volume Editors: H. Knüpffer
eBook ISBN: 9780080462189
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120078493
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2006
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19200.00
16320.00
253.59
215.55
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
260.00
221.00
231.00
196.35
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Directed Evolution of Enantioselective Enzymes as Catalysts for Organic Synthesis (M.T. Reetz).

  2. Dendrimers in Catalysis (J.N. H. Reek et al.).

  3. Catalysis in Ionic Liquids (Z. Conrad Zhang).

  4. Optimization of Alkaline Earth Metal Oxide and Hydroxide Catalysts for Base-Catalyzed Reactions (A. Corma, S. Iborra).

Description

Catalysis is the acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, a substance that notably affects the rate of a chemical reaction without itself being consumed or altered. Since 1948, Advances in Catalysis has filled the gap between the papers that report on and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Volume 49 reviews the directed evolution of enantioselective enzymes as catalysts for organic synthesis; dendrimers in catalysis and catalysis in ionic liquids; and the optimization of alkaline earth metal oxide and hydroxide catalysts for base-catalyzed reactions.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of all aspects of catalytic research
  • Contains in-depth, critical, state-of-the-art reports
  • An indispensable source for researchers in academia and industry

Readership

Chemical engineers, physical chemists, biochemists, researchers and industrial chemists in the fields of catalysis and materials chemistry

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080462189
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120078493

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Bruce Gates Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Davis, CA, USA

About the Series Volume Editors

H. Knüpffer Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Genebank Department, Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research, Gatersleben, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.