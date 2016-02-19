Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078073, 9780080565118

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: W. G. Frankenburg V. I. Komarewsky E. K. Rideal
eBook ISBN: 9780080565118
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1955
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
231.00
196.35
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1955
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565118

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

W. G. Frankenburg Serial Editor

V. I. Komarewsky Serial Editor

E. K. Rideal Serial Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.