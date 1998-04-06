Advances in Catalysis, Volume 42
S.P. Bates and R.A. van Santen, The Molecular Basis of Zeolite Catalysis: A Review of Theoretical Simulations. J.F. Haw and T. Xu, NMR Studies of Solid Acidity. N. Sheppard and C. De La Cruz, The Vibrational Spectra of Hydrocarbons Adsorbed on Metals Part II--Adsorbed Acyclic Alkynes, Alkanes, and Cyclic Hydrocarbons Including Aromatics; Surface Hydrocarbon Groups Derived from the Decomposition of Alkyl Halides, etc. C.S. Clausen, H. Topsoe, and R. Frahm, Application of Combined X-ray Diffraction and Adsorption Techniques for In situ Catalyst Characterization. D.D. Whitehurst, T. Isoda, and I. Mochida, Present State of the Art and Future Challenges in the Hydrodesulfurization of PolyaromaticSulfur Compounds. B. Driben-Holscher, Multiphase Homogeneous Catalysis. Subject Index.
Since 1948, this Series has filled the gap between the papers that report and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Each volume of Advances in Catalysis contains articles covering a subject of broad interest.
Industrial and academic chemists in the field of catalysis.
@qu:"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST
