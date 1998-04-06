Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078424, 9780080565460

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Eley Werner Haag Bruce Gates Helmut Knoezinger
eBook ISBN: 9780080565460
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120078424
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th April 1998
Page Count: 518
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18900.00
16065.00
253.59
215.55
260.00
221.00
160.00
136.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
150.00
127.50
18900.00
16065.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

S.P. Bates and R.A. van Santen, The Molecular Basis of Zeolite Catalysis: A Review of Theoretical Simulations. J.F. Haw and T. Xu, NMR Studies of Solid Acidity. N. Sheppard and C. De La Cruz, The Vibrational Spectra of Hydrocarbons Adsorbed on Metals Part II--Adsorbed Acyclic Alkynes, Alkanes, and Cyclic Hydrocarbons Including Aromatics; Surface Hydrocarbon Groups Derived from the Decomposition of Alkyl Halides, etc. C.S. Clausen, H. Topsoe, and R. Frahm, Application of Combined X-ray Diffraction and Adsorption Techniques for In situ Catalyst Characterization. D.D. Whitehurst, T. Isoda, and I. Mochida, Present State of the Art and Future Challenges in the Hydrodesulfurization of PolyaromaticSulfur Compounds. B. Driben-Holscher, Multiphase Homogeneous Catalysis. Subject Index.

Description

Since 1948, this Series has filled the gap between the papers that report and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Each volume of Advances in Catalysis contains articles covering a subject of broad interest.

Readership

Industrial and academic chemists in the field of catalysis.

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565460
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120078424

Reviews

@qu:"Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

D. Eley Serial Editor

The University Nottingham, England

Werner Haag Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrenceville, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Bruce Gates Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Davis, CA, USA

Helmut Knoezinger Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Munich, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.