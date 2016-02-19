Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078400, 9780080565446

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: D. Eley Herman Pines Werner Haag
eBook ISBN: 9780080565446
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120078400
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th November 1994
Page Count: 282
Table of Contents

H.H. Kung, Oxidative Dehydrogenation of Light (C2 to C6) Alkanes. I. Mochida and K. Sakanishi, Catalysis in Coal Liquefaction. H. Wendt, S. Rausch, and T. Borucinski, Advances in Applied Electrocatalysis. R.R. Chianelli, M. Daage, and M.J. Ledoux, Fundamental Studies of Transition-Metal Sulfide Catalytic Materials. Y. Moro-oka and W. Ueda, Multicomponent Bismuth Molybdate Catalyst: A Highly Functionalized Catalyst System for the Selective Oxidationof Olefin. References. Subject Index.

Description

Since 1948, this serial has sought to fill the gap between the papers that report and the textbooks that teach in the diverse areas of catalysis research. The editors of and contributors to Advances in Catalysis are dedicated to recording progress in this area. Each volume of Advances in Catalysis contains articles covering a subject of broad interest.

Readership

Industrial and academic chemists in the field of catalysis; graduate students, libraries.

Details

@qu:Specific scientific merit and a wealth of information make the book extremely valuable, like other volumes in the series. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Serial Volume Editors

D. Eley Serial Volume Editor

The University Nottingham, England

Herman Pines Serial Volume Editor

Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern University

Werner Haag Serial Volume Editor

Lawrenceville, New Jersey, U.S.A.

