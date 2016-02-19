Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078233, 9780080565279

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 23

1st Edition

Serial Editors: D. Eley Herman Pines Paul Weisz
eBook ISBN: 9780080565279
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1973
Page Count: 345
Details

No. of pages:
345
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565279

About the Serial Editors

D. Eley Serial Editor

The University Nottingham, England

Herman Pines Serial Editor

Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern University

Paul Weisz Serial Editor

Mobil Research Development Corporation Princeton, New Jersey

