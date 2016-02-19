Advances in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120078110, 9780080565156

Advances in Catalysis, Volume 11

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: D. Eley
Serial Editors: P. W. Selwood Paul B. Weisz
eBook ISBN: 9780080565156
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 383
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
231.00
196.35
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
383
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080565156

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

D. Eley Series Volume Editor

The University Nottingham, England

About the Serial Editors

P. W. Selwood Serial Editor

Paul B. Weisz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mobil Research and Development Corporation

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.