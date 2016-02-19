Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 41
1st Edition
Serial Editors: R. Stuart Tipson Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080563008
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1983
Page Count: 406
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th August 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080563008
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
R. Stuart Tipson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kensington, Maryland, U.S.A.
Derek Horton Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The American University, Washington, DC, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.