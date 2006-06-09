Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120072606, 9780080458205

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Derek Horton
eBook ISBN: 9780080458205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120072606
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 2006
Page Count: 436
Table of Contents

  1. Obituary of Pedersen (I. Lundt, K. Block)
  2. Obituary of Zamojski (M. Chmielewski)
  3. Chemistry of Carbohydrate Aziridines (J. Karban, J. Kroutil)
  4. Synthesis and Transformation of Glycosylazides (Z. Gyorgydeak, J. Thiem)
  5. Glycol Cleavage (A.S. Perlin)
  6. An expanding view of Aminoglycoside - Nucleic Acid Recognition (B. Willis, Dev P. Arya)
  7. Hevein Domains: an attractive model to study Carbohydrate-Protein interactions at atomic resolution (Jimenez-Barbero)

Description

Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.

Key Features

High quality comprehensive reviews covering all aspects of carbohydrate chemistry

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology

Reviews

"Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library." JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY "A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH

About the Serial Volume Editors

Derek Horton Serial Volume Editor

The American University, Washington, DC, USA

