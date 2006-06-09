Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Obituary of Pedersen (I. Lundt, K. Block)
- Obituary of Zamojski (M. Chmielewski)
- Chemistry of Carbohydrate Aziridines (J. Karban, J. Kroutil)
- Synthesis and Transformation of Glycosylazides (Z. Gyorgydeak, J. Thiem)
- Glycol Cleavage (A.S. Perlin)
- An expanding view of Aminoglycoside - Nucleic Acid Recognition (B. Willis, Dev P. Arya)
- Hevein Domains: an attractive model to study Carbohydrate-Protein interactions at atomic resolution (Jimenez-Barbero)
Description
Since its inception in 1945, this serial has provided critical and integrating articles written by research specialists that integrate industrial, analytical, and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry, and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates. The articles provide a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry.
High quality comprehensive reviews covering all aspects of carbohydrate chemistry
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 9th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458205
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120072606
Reviews
"Indispensable in any chemical or biochemical library." JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY "A series that has established an enviable reputation for a consistently high quality of content and production, and that is of outstanding value." CARBOHYDRATE RESEARCH
