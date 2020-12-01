Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Vinyl Sulfone-Modified Carbohydrates: Michael Acceptors and 2π Partners for the Synthesis of Functionalized Sugars, Enantiomerically Pure Carbocycles and Heterocycles
Tanmaya Pathak
2. Chapter title to be confirmed
Candace Haigler
3. Biographical Memoire for Leslie Hough
Karl J. Hale
Description
Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 78 highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a range of topics, including Vinyl Sulfone-Modified Carbohydrates: Michael Acceptors and 2π Partners for the Synthesis of Functionalized Sugars, Enantiomerically Pure Carbocycles and Heterocycles and a Biographical Memoire for Leslie Hough.
Key Features
- Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts who specialize in carbohydrate chemistry, biochemistry and research
- Integrates the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, carbohydrate chemistry/ biochemistry, medicinal chemistry, and instrumentation methodology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209950
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editor
David Baker
Prof. David C. Baker has a broad research and teaching experience in the organic and medicinal chemistry of the carbohydrates, including nucleosides and cell-surface carbohydrates that are documented in over 200 publications, presentations, and patents. He was elected a Fellow of the American Chemical Society where he has been active principally in the Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, USA
