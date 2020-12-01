COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128209950

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 78

1st Edition

Serial Editor: David Baker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128209950
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 456
Table of Contents

1. Vinyl Sulfone-Modified Carbohydrates: Michael Acceptors and 2π Partners for the Synthesis of Functionalized Sugars, Enantiomerically Pure Carbocycles and Heterocycles
Tanmaya Pathak
2. Chapter title to be confirmed
Candace Haigler
3. Biographical Memoire for Leslie Hough
Karl J. Hale

Description

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 78 highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a range of topics, including Vinyl Sulfone-Modified Carbohydrates: Michael Acceptors and 2π Partners for the Synthesis of Functionalized Sugars, Enantiomerically Pure Carbocycles and Heterocycles and a Biographical Memoire for Leslie Hough.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts who specialize in carbohydrate chemistry, biochemistry and research
  • Integrates the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, carbohydrate chemistry/ biochemistry, medicinal chemistry, and instrumentation methodology

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128209950

About the Serial Editor

David Baker

Prof. David C. Baker has a broad research and teaching experience in the organic and medicinal chemistry of the carbohydrates, including nucleosides and cell-surface carbohydrates that are documented in over 200 publications, presentations, and patents. He was elected a Fellow of the American Chemical Society where he has been active principally in the Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemistry, University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, USA

