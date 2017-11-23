Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128120774, 9780128121801

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 74

1st Edition

Serial Editors: David C. Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780128121801
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128120774
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd November 2017
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
275.41
234.10
201.00
170.85
165.00
140.25
256.00
217.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
183.00
155.55
155.00
131.75
256.00
217.60
358.14
304.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Hyaluronan and Hyaluronan Fragments
Mary K. Cowman
2. Application of Porous Materials to Carbohydrate Chemistry and Glycoscience
Keith J. Stine
3. The Synthesis and Biological Characterization of Acetal-Free Mimics of the Tumor-Associated Carbohydrate Antigens
Seyed I. Sadraei, Michael Reynolds and John F. Trant

Description

Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 74, presents a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry. Since its inception in 1945, the series has provided critical and informative articles written by research specialists that integrate the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology to the study of carbohydrates.

Key Features

  • Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts who specialize in carbohydrate chemistry, biochemistry and research
  • Integrates the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128121801
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128120774

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

David C. Baker Serial Editor

Prof. David C. Baker has a broad research and teaching experience in the organic and medicinal chemistry of the carbohydrates, including nucleosides and cell-surface carbohydrates that are documented in over 200 publications, presentations, and patents. He was elected a Fellow of the American Chemical Society where he has been active principally in the Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Baker is Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, USA. His editorial experience extends back over thirty years with editor’s positons for both the Journal of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Carbohydrate Research.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.