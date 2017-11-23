Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 74
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Hyaluronan and Hyaluronan Fragments
Mary K. Cowman
2. Application of Porous Materials to Carbohydrate Chemistry and Glycoscience
Keith J. Stine
3. The Synthesis and Biological Characterization of Acetal-Free Mimics of the Tumor-Associated Carbohydrate Antigens
Seyed I. Sadraei, Michael Reynolds and John F. Trant
Description
Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry and Biochemistry, Volume 74, presents a definitive interpretation of the current status and future trends in carbohydrate chemistry and biochemistry. Since its inception in 1945, the series has provided critical and informative articles written by research specialists that integrate the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology to the study of carbohydrates.
Key Features
- Features contributions from leading authorities and industry experts who specialize in carbohydrate chemistry, biochemistry and research
- Integrates the industrial, analytical and technological aspects of biochemistry, organic chemistry and instrumentation methodology in the study of carbohydrates
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry and instrumentation methodology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 23rd November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121801
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120774
About the Serial Editors
David C. Baker Serial Editor
Prof. David C. Baker has a broad research and teaching experience in the organic and medicinal chemistry of the carbohydrates, including nucleosides and cell-surface carbohydrates that are documented in over 200 publications, presentations, and patents. He was elected a Fellow of the American Chemical Society where he has been active principally in the Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Baker is Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, USA. His editorial experience extends back over thirty years with editor’s positons for both the Journal of Carbohydrate Chemistry and Carbohydrate Research.