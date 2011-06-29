Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 110
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Hedgehog Signaling and Pancreatic Tumor Development
Matthias Lauth and Rune Toftgård
Chapter 2
The Microenvironment and Molecular Biology of the Multiple Myeloma Tumor
Miguel Lemaire, Sarah Deleu, Elke De Bruyne, Els Van Valckenborgh, Eline Menu, and Karin Vanderkerken
Chapter 3
Chromatin Insulators: A Role in Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression
Jingping Yang and Victor G. Corces
Chapter 4
Proteolytic Control of the Oncoprotein Transcription Factor Myc
Lance R. Thomas and William P. Tansey
Chapter 5
TP53 Mutations in Human Cancer: Database Reassessment and Prospects for the Next Decade
Thierry Soussi
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 29th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864703
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864697
Reviews
Praise for the Serial
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews…expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --Doody’s Publishing Reviews
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden