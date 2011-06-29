Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123864697, 9780123864703

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 110

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780123864703
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123864697
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th June 2011
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Hedgehog Signaling and Pancreatic Tumor Development

Matthias Lauth and Rune Toftgård

Chapter 2

The Microenvironment and Molecular Biology of the Multiple Myeloma Tumor

Miguel Lemaire, Sarah Deleu, Elke De Bruyne, Els Van Valckenborgh, Eline Menu, and Karin Vanderkerken

 

Chapter 3

Chromatin Insulators: A Role in Nuclear Organization and Gene Expression

Jingping Yang and Victor G. Corces

 

Chapter 4

Proteolytic Control of the Oncoprotein Transcription Factor Myc

Lance R. Thomas and William P. Tansey

 

Chapter 5

TP53 Mutations in Human Cancer: Database Reassessment and Prospects for the Next Decade

Thierry Soussi

 

Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123864703
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123864697

Reviews

Praise for the Serial
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews…expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --Doody’s Publishing Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

