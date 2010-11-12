Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Insights into the Evolution of Lymphomas Induced by Epstein-Barr Virus
David Vereide and Bill Sugden
Chapter 2
Recent Advances in the Research of Hepatitis B Virus-Related Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Epidemiological and Molecular Biological Aspects
Jia-Horng Kao, Pei-Jer Chen, and Ding-Shinn Chen
Chapter 3
The ATM-Chk2 and ATR-Chk1 Pathways in DNA Damage Signalling and Cancer
Joanne Smith, Lye Mun Tho, and David A. Gillespie
Chapter 4
microRNAs in Cancer: From Bench to Bedside
Maria Angelica Cortez, Cristina Ivan, Peng Zhou, Xue Wu, Mircea Ivan,
and George Adrian Calin
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics.
Key Features
- Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research
- Outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 12th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808899
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123808882
Reviews
Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."-- American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."-- Doody's Publishing Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden