Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808882, 9780123808899

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 108

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780123808899
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808882
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th November 2010
Page Count: 170
Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Insights into the Evolution of Lymphomas Induced by Epstein-Barr Virus

David Vereide and Bill Sugden

Chapter 2

Recent Advances in the Research of Hepatitis B Virus-Related Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Epidemiological and Molecular Biological Aspects

Jia-Horng Kao, Pei-Jer Chen, and Ding-Shinn Chen

Chapter 3

The ATM-Chk2 and ATR-Chk1 Pathways in DNA Damage Signalling and Cancer

Joanne Smith, Lye Mun Tho, and David A. Gillespie

Chapter 4

microRNAs in Cancer: From Bench to Bedside

Maria Angelica Cortez, Cristina Ivan, Peng Zhou, Xue Wu, Mircea Ivan,

and George Adrian Calin

Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics.

Key Features

  • Provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research
  • Outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Reviews

Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."-- American Scientist

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry

"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."-- Doody's Publishing Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

