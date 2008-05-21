Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 100
1st Edition
Description
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics including RUNX Genes in Development and Cancer; The RNA Continent; The c-myc Promoter; Designer Self-Assembling Peptide Nanofiber Scaffolds for Study of 3-D Cell Biology and Beyond; and Dendritic Cells in Cancer Immunotherapy.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 21st May 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921969
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743589
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden