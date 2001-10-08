Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 83
1st Edition
Description
The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including suppressor and oncogenic roles of TGF-b and its signaling pathways in tumorigenesis, hereditary diffuse gastric disease, the role of heparan sulfate proteoglycans in cell signaling and cancer, V-gene mutations in B-cell-derived human malignancy, MHC antigens and tumor escape from immune surveillance, the role of selection in progressive neoplastic transformation, and the genomic stability, neuronal development, and cancer cross paths of ATM.
Key Features
- Suppressor and Oncogenic Roles of TGF-aand Its Signaling Pathways in Tumorigenesis
- Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Disease
- Role of Heparan Sulfate Proteoglycans in Cell Signaling and Cancer
- The Occurrence and Significance of V-Vene Mutations in B Cell-Derived Human Malignancy
- MHC Antigens and Tumor Escape from Immune Surveillance
- Foundations in Cancer Research: The Role of Selection in Progressive Neoplastic Transformation
- ATM: Genomic Stability, Neuronal Development, and Cancer Cross Paths
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 261
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 8th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080522289
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120066834
Reviews
Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basis underlying sciences." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." —JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." —DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
George Vande Woude Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden