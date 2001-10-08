Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066834, 9780080522289

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 83

1st Edition

Serial Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080522289
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066834
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th October 2001
Page Count: 261
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20300.00
17255.00
177.23
150.65
143.00
121.55
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
161.00
136.85
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Advances in Cancer Research series provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. This volume presents outstanding and original reviews on a variety of topics, including suppressor and oncogenic roles of TGF-b and its signaling pathways in tumorigenesis, hereditary diffuse gastric disease, the role of heparan sulfate proteoglycans in cell signaling and cancer, V-gene mutations in B-cell-derived human malignancy, MHC antigens and tumor escape from immune surveillance, the role of selection in progressive neoplastic transformation, and the genomic stability, neuronal development, and cancer cross paths of ATM.

Key Features

  • Suppressor and Oncogenic Roles of TGF-aand Its Signaling Pathways in Tumorigenesis
  • Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Disease
  • Role of Heparan Sulfate Proteoglycans in Cell Signaling and Cancer
  • The Occurrence and Significance of V-Vene Mutations in B Cell-Derived Human Malignancy
  • MHC Antigens and Tumor Escape from Immune Surveillance
  • Foundations in Cancer Research: The Role of Selection in Progressive Neoplastic Transformation
  • ATM: Genomic Stability, Neuronal Development, and Cancer Cross Paths

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
261
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522289
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066834

Reviews

Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basis underlying sciences." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." —JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." —DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.