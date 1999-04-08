Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066766, 9780080562582

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 76

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562582
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066766
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th April 1999
Page Count: 249
Table of Contents

E. Ruoslahti, Fibronectin and Its Integrin Receptors in Cancer.

B. Ganter and J.S. Lipsick, Myb and Oncogenesis.

J.S. Biscardi, D.A. Tice, and S.J. Parsons, C-Src, Receptor Tyrosine Kinases, and Human Cancer.

T.F. Schulz, Epidemiology of Kaposi's Sarcoma-Associated Herpesvirus/Human Herpesvirus 8.

A.E. Reif and T. Heeren, Consensus on Synergism Between Cigarette Smoke and Other Environmental Carcinogens in the Causation of Lung Cancer.

J. Breivik and G. Gaudernack, Carcinogenesis and Natural Selection: A New Perspective to the Genetics and Epigenetics of Colorectal Cancer.

P.G. Coulie, H. Ikeda, J.-F. Baurain, and R. Chiari, Anti-Tumor Immunity at Work in a Melanoma Patient. Subject Index.

Description

Volume 76 of Advances in Cancer Research continues the series' goal of publishing timely and authoritative reviews in the broad field of cancer research. Ruoslahti begins the volume with a review of fibronectin and its integrin receptors in cancer. Chapter 2 by Ganter and Lipsick discusses Myb and oncogenesis. Biscardi and colleagues present their research on c-Src, receptor tyrosine kinases, and human cancer in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 by Schulz covers epidemiology of Kaposi's sarcoma and associated herpesvirus/human herpesvirus 8. The consensus on synergism between cigarette smoke and other environmental carcinogens in the causation of lung cancer is reviewed by Reif and Heeren in Chapter 5. In Chapter 6, Breivik and Gaudernack discuss perspectives on carcinogenesis and natural selection in the genetics and epigenetics of colorectal cancer. Chapter 7 by Coulie and co-workers concludes the volume with a discussion of anti-tumor immunity at work in a melanoma patient.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
249
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080562582
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066766

@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

