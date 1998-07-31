Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
B.J. Graves and J.M. Peterson, Specificity within the ets Family of Transcription Factors.
C. Boschoff and R.A. Weiss, Kaposi's Sarcoma - Associated Herpesvirus.
J. Taipale, J. Saharinen, and J. Keski-Oja, Extracellular Matrix Associated Transforming Growth Factor-b: Role in Cancer Cell Growth and Invasion.
O.W. Petersen, L. Rønnov-Jessen, V.M. Weaver, and M.J. Bissell, Differentiation and Cancer in the Mammary Gland: Shedding Light on an Old Dichotomy.
B. Zbar and M. Lerman, Inherited Carcinomas of the Kidney.
K.A.O. Ellem, C.W. Schmidt, M.G.E. O'Rourke, C-L. Li, G. Sing, G. Macdonald, I. Misko, and A. Kelso, The Labyrinthine Ways of Cancer Immunotherapy - T Cell, Tumour Cell Encounter "How Do I Lose Thee? Let Me Count the Ways."
P.H. Krammer, P.R. Galle, P. Möller, and K.-M. Debatin, CD95 (APO-1/FAS)-Mediated Apoptosis in Normal and Malignant Liver-, Colon-, and Hematopoietic Cells. Subject Index.
Volume 75 of Advances in Cancer Research continues the series' goal of publishing timely and authoritative reviews in the broad field of cancer research. Graves and Petersen begin the volume with a review of ets proteins and their role in biological specificity. Chapter 2 by Boshoff and Weiss discusses Kaposi's sarcoma and its associated herpesviruses. Chapter 3 by Taipale and colleagues discusses the ways in which the effects of TGF-B can be targeted through its deposition to the extracellular matrix in a latent form. Petersen and colleagues present their research on breast cancer from the phenotypic differentiation standpoint in Chapter 4. The clinical, pathological, and genetic characteristics of hereditary renal carcinoma are reviewed by Zbar and Lerman in Chapter 5. In Chapter 6, Ellem and co-workers discuss the numerous ways in which metastatic cells escape immune killing. Chapter 7 by Kramer et al. Concludes the volume with a discussion on the role of apoptosis via CD95 in liver, colon, and hematopoetic cells.
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
- 282
- English
- © Academic Press 1998
- 31st July 1998
- Academic Press
- 9780080562575
- 9780120066759
@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Serial Volume Editor
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden