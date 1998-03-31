Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066742, 9780080562568

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 74

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562568
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066742
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st March 1998
Page Count: 223
Table of Contents

M.F. Roussel, Key Effectors of Signal Transduction and G1 Progression.

M.R.A. Mowat, p53 in Tumor Progression: Life, Death, and Everything.

T.S. Lewis, P.S. Shapiro, and N.G. Ahn, Signal Transduction through MAP Kinase Cascades.

G. Sozzi, K. Huebner, and C.M. Croce, FHIT in Human Cancer.

J.J. Hsuan, S. Minogue, and M. dos Santos, Phosphoinositide 4- and 5-Kinases and the Cellular Roles of Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-Bisphosphate.

Description

This volume of Advances in Cancer Research begins with a review by M. Roussel of the key effectors of cytokine and growth factor signaling to the cell cycle block. P 53 and how it controls the cell cycle, genomic stability, and apoptosis are reviewed by M.R.A. Mowat. The third chapter, by T.S. Lewis and colleagues, discusses the effect of MAP kinase cascades as examples of signal transduction mechanisms in signaling pathways. In Chapter 4, Sozi et al. Review the frequent abnormalities found in the FHIT gene in a variety of cancer-derived cell lines. Volume 74 concludes with an overview by J.J. Hsuan and co-workers of the cellular functions of PtdlnsP2 and the regulation of its biosynthesis.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.

Details

No. of pages:
223
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080562568
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120066742

@from:Praise for the Serial: @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

