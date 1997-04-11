Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066711, 9780080562537

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 71

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562537
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120066711
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th April 1997
Page Count: 385
Table of Contents

S.E. Morgan and M.B. Kastan, p53 and ATM: Cell Cycle, Cell Death and Cancer.

K. Kok, S.L. Naylor, and C.H.C.M. Buys, Deletion of the Short Arm of Chromosome 3 in Solid Tumors and the Search for Suppressor Genes.

P. Peltomaki and A. de la Chapelle, Mutations Predisposing to Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer.

S.L. McKenna and T.G. Cotter, Functional Aspects of Apoptosis in Hematopoiesis and Consequence of Failure.

M.J Ravitz and C.E. Wenner, Cyclin Dependent Kinase Regulation during G1 Phase and Cell Cycle Regulation by TGF-B.

A.J.G. Simpson, The Natural Somatic Mutation Frequency and Human Carcinogenesis.

D. Naor, R.V. Sionov, and D. Ish-Shalom, CD44: Structure, Function, and Association with the Malignant Process.

L.L. Villa, Human Papillomaviruses and Cervical Cancer.

M.L. Disis and M.A. Cheever, HER-2/neu Protein: A Target for Antigen Specific Immunotherapy of Human Cancer. References. Subject Index.

Description

Volume 71 of Advances in Cancer Research begins with Morgan and Kastan presenting data on the roles of p53 and ATM in cell cycle progression and cell death in response to DNA damage and how this information may lead to targets for improved cancer therapies. Kok et all. Review the methodological advantages and limitations to localizing tumor suppressor genes, especially those on the short arm of chromosome 3. Peltomaki and de la Chapelle describe research on mismatch repair genes and their effects on colorectal cancer. McKenna and Cotter present findings on the functions and failures of apoptosis in the hematopoietic system. Ravitz and Wenner review TGF-B and how it controls and affects cell cycle progression in a variety of cell types. Andrew Simpson presents data on the mutation frequencies of microsatellites in human carcinogenesis. Naor and colleagues present research on a multitude of tumors expressing levels of CD44 and discuss how CD44 may be used as a target for cancer therapy. Luisa Villa discusses various aspects of HPV and the potential clinical use of HPV testing in cervical cancer prevention programs. Last, Disis and Cheever review the studies that define HER-2/neu specific immunity in patients with cancer and the current vaccine strategies for generating specific immunity.

Readership

Researchers and students in basic and clinical science of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, virology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Serial @qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

