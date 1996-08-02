Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 69

Foundations in Cancer Research:

H. Varmus, The Pastorian: A Legacy of Louis Pasteur.

H. Okayama, A. Nagata, S. Jinno, H. Murakami, K. Tanaka, and N. Nakashima, Cell Cycle Control in Fission Yeast and Mammals: Identification of New Regulatory Mechanisms: Introduction. Life Cycle of Fission Yeast. Cell Cycle Start Control of Fission Yeast. Cell Cycle Start Control of Mammals. Mitotic Start Control of Fission Yeast. Mitotic Start Control of Mammals. Closing Remarks. References.

N. Mandahl, Cytogenetics and Molecular Genetics of Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors: Introduction. Cytogenetic and Major Molecular Genetic Findings. Aberrations Shared by Several Tumor Types. Diagnosis and Prognostication Based on Genetic Analysis. References.

H. Tapiovaara, R. Alitalo, and A. Vaheri, Plasminogen Activation on Tumor Cell Surface and Its Involvement in Human Leukemia: Introduction. Components of Plasminogen Activation. Activation of Plasminogen on Cell Surface. Regulators of Plasminogen Activation. Internalization of uPA. Plasminogen Activators in Tumors. Plasminogen Activators in Cell Migration. Plasminogen Activation and Leukemia. Future Aspects. References.

N. Bouck, V. Stellmach, and S. Hsu, How Tumors Become Angiogenic: Introduction. Tumor Angiogenesis. Development of an Angiogenic Phenotype. Therapeutic Strategies Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis. Conclusions. References.

P.L. Stern, Immunity to Human Papillomavirus-Associated Cervical Neoplasia: Introduction. Human Papillomaviruses. Immunological Recognition of HPV in Cervical Neoplasia. Evasion of Immune Surveillance. Prospects for Immune Intervention. Conclusions. References.

D.J. Moss, C. Schmidt, S. Elliott, A. Suhrbier, S. Burrows, and R. Khanna, Strategies Involved in Developing an Effective Vaccine to EBV-Associated Diseases: Introduction. Host-Virus Relationships. Humoral Response to EBV Infection. CTL Response to EBV Infection. Developing a Vaccine for EBV. Vaccines and Immunotherapy for EBV-Associated Diseases. References. Subject Index.