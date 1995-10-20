Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066674, 9780080562490

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 67

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562490
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1995
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

Foundations in Cancer Research Article:

A.G. Knudson, Jr., Mutation and Cancer: A Personal Odyssey.

Regular Articles:

A.T. Look, Oncogenic Role of "Master" Transcription Factors in Human Leukemias and Sarcomas: A Developmental Model.

B. Dutrillaux, Pathways of Chromosome Alteration in Human Epithelial Cancers.

T.A. Dragani, G. Manenti, and M.A. Pierotti, Genetics of Murine Lung Tumors.

G. Gaidano and R. Dalla-Favera, Molecular Pathogenesis of AIDS-Related Lymphomas.

F. Garrido, T. Cabrera, M.A. Lopez-Nevot, and F. Ruiz-Cabello, HLA Class I Antigens in Human Tumors.

J.W. Gratama and I. Ernberg, Molecular Epidemiology of Epstein-Barr Virus Infection.

E.M. Rosen and I.D. Goldberg, Scatter Factor and Angiogenesis.

M. Shibuya, A Review on the Role of VEGF-Flt Receptor System in Normal and Tumor Angiogenesis. References. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Cancer Research is a biannual publication that includes timely reviews on the most cutting-edge issues in cancer research. Topics covered in Volume 67 include a developmental model of progenitor cell oncogenesis based on a description of transcriptional control; pathways of chromosome alteration in human epithelial cancers, using colorectal, breast, lung, and endometrial cancers as examples; the genetics of murine lung tumors; the molecular pathogenesis of AIDS-related lymphomas; HLA class I antigens in human tumors, focusing on abnormal MHC expression detected in human tumors and the biological role these alterations may have in tumor development; a summary of the information obtained by the molecular characterization of EBV diversity and discussion of its relevance for viral epidemiology, transmission, and pathogenesis. There are two reviews discussing angiogenesis: the first focuses on the role of scatter factor and the second, the VEGF-FH receptor system. The "Foundations in Cancer Research" article by Alfred G. Knudson is a personal account of his career studying mutation and cancer.

Key Features

  • A "Foundations in Cancer Research" article by Alfred G. Knudson, a personal account of his career studying mutation and cancer
  • A developmental model of progenitor cell oncogenesis based on a disruption of transcriptional control
  • Pathways of chromosome alteration in human epithelial cancers, using colorectal, breast, lung, and endometrial cancers as examples
  • A review of the genetics of murine lung tumors
  • Molecular pathogenesis of AIDS-related lymphomas
  • HLA class I antigens in human tumors, focusing on abnormal MHC expression detected in human tumors and the biological role these alterations may have in tumor development
  • A summary of the information obtained by the molecular characterization of EBV diversity and discussion of its relevance for viral epidemiology, transmission, and pathogenesis
  • The role of scatter factor in angiogenesis
  • The role of the VEGF-FH receptor system in normal and tumor angiogenesis

Praise for the Series
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." --BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

