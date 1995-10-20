Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foundations in Cancer Research Article:
A.G. Knudson, Jr., Mutation and Cancer: A Personal Odyssey.
Regular Articles:
A.T. Look, Oncogenic Role of "Master" Transcription Factors in Human Leukemias and Sarcomas: A Developmental Model.
B. Dutrillaux, Pathways of Chromosome Alteration in Human Epithelial Cancers.
T.A. Dragani, G. Manenti, and M.A. Pierotti, Genetics of Murine Lung Tumors.
G. Gaidano and R. Dalla-Favera, Molecular Pathogenesis of AIDS-Related Lymphomas.
F. Garrido, T. Cabrera, M.A. Lopez-Nevot, and F. Ruiz-Cabello, HLA Class I Antigens in Human Tumors.
J.W. Gratama and I. Ernberg, Molecular Epidemiology of Epstein-Barr Virus Infection.
E.M. Rosen and I.D. Goldberg, Scatter Factor and Angiogenesis.
M. Shibuya, A Review on the Role of VEGF-Flt Receptor System in Normal and Tumor Angiogenesis. References. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Cancer Research is a biannual publication that includes timely reviews on the most cutting-edge issues in cancer research. Topics covered in Volume 67 include a developmental model of progenitor cell oncogenesis based on a description of transcriptional control; pathways of chromosome alteration in human epithelial cancers, using colorectal, breast, lung, and endometrial cancers as examples; the genetics of murine lung tumors; the molecular pathogenesis of AIDS-related lymphomas; HLA class I antigens in human tumors, focusing on abnormal MHC expression detected in human tumors and the biological role these alterations may have in tumor development; a summary of the information obtained by the molecular characterization of EBV diversity and discussion of its relevance for viral epidemiology, transmission, and pathogenesis. There are two reviews discussing angiogenesis: the first focuses on the role of scatter factor and the second, the VEGF-FH receptor system. The "Foundations in Cancer Research" article by Alfred G. Knudson is a personal account of his career studying mutation and cancer.
Key Features
- A "Foundations in Cancer Research" article by Alfred G. Knudson, a personal account of his career studying mutation and cancer
- A developmental model of progenitor cell oncogenesis based on a disruption of transcriptional control
- Pathways of chromosome alteration in human epithelial cancers, using colorectal, breast, lung, and endometrial cancers as examples
- A review of the genetics of murine lung tumors
- Molecular pathogenesis of AIDS-related lymphomas
- HLA class I antigens in human tumors, focusing on abnormal MHC expression detected in human tumors and the biological role these alterations may have in tumor development
- A summary of the information obtained by the molecular characterization of EBV diversity and discussion of its relevance for viral epidemiology, transmission, and pathogenesis
- The role of scatter factor in angiogenesis
- The role of the VEGF-FH receptor system in normal and tumor angiogenesis
About the Serial Volume Editors
George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden