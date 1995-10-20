Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 67

Praise for the Series

"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." --BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS