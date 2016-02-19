Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120066629, 9780080562445

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080562445
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 1993
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

P.C. Nowell, Foundations in Cancer Research: Chromosomes and Cancer: The Evolution of an Idea.

G.C. Prendergast and J.B. Gibbs, Pathways in Ras Function.

Y. Nakamura, The Role of the APC (Adenomatous PolyposisColi) Gene in Human Cancers.

G. Kovacs, Molecular Cytogenetics of Renal Cell Tumors.

T.T. Puck and A. Krystosek, Reverse Transformation, Genome Exposure and Cancer.

P.K. Srivastava, Peptide-Binding Heat Shock Proteins in the EndoplasmicReticulum: Role in Immune Response to Cancer and in Antigen Presentation.

G. Pallesen, S.J. Hamilton-Dutoit, and X. Zhou, The Association of Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) with T Cell Lymphoproliferations and Hodgkin's Disease: Two New Developments in the EBV Field.

E.C. Snow and R.J. Noelle, The Role of Direct Cellular Communication during the Development of a Humoral Immune Response. Subject Index.

Description

This latest volume of the biannual serial continues rapid, current coverage of all aspects of the molecular basis of human cancer, functions of oncogenes, and research strategies for cancer drug development and treatment. Topics reviewed in Volume 62 include chromosomes and cancer; pathways in Ras function; APC gene in human cancer; molecular cytogenetics of renal cell tumors; reverse transformation, genome exposure, and cancer; peptide-binding heat shock proteins in endoplasmic reticulum; new developments in the Epstein-Barr virus field; direct cellular communication and humoral immune response.

Readership

Basic and clinical researchers and students in cancer biology and cell and molecular biology.

Reviews

@qu:"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews... expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY @qu:"Oncologists as well as other researchers and clinicians employing interferon will find this survey of interest." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Vande Woude Serial Volume Editor

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Serial Volume Editor

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

