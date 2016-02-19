Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 29
1st Edition
Serial Editors: George J Klein Sidney Weinhouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080562117
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1979
Page Count: 457
Description
Advances in Cancer Research has covered a remarkable period of discovery that encompasses the beginning of the revolution in biology. In the first 100 volumes are found many contributions by some of those who helped shape the revolution and who made many of the remarkable discoveries in cancer research that have developed from it.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 457
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th June 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080562117
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
George J Klein Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Chair, Division of Cardiology Department of Tumor Biology Karolinska lnstitutet Stockholm, Sweden
Sidney Weinhouse Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fels Research Institute Temple University Medical School Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.